6 Best Dollar General New Food Arrivals Hitting Shelves This Month

Dollar General just dropped new holiday treats and snacks shoppers are rushing to grab.

This is one of the best times of year to go treasure hunting at Dollar General—the budget store has so many fun new items on shelves and online, not to mention holiday must-haves and everyday staples. Shoppers can save a huge amount of money on items like candy and baking items, so start making your list and checking it twice. Here are six of the best Dollar General new foods shoppers should grab right now.

Lindt Lindor Holiday Chocolate Truffles

Lindt Lindor Holiday Chocolate Truffles ($6.00) are a must-have right now. Each variety pack contains Milk Chocolate, Snickerdoodle White Chocolate, and Hot Cocoa Milk Chocolate. Perfect for sharing or as a stocking filler!

SweeTARTS Holiday Candy Canes

Dollar General shoppers can get 12 SweeTARTS Holiday Candy Canes for $3.00. “3 tangy, fruity flavors, these candy canes have the perfect balance of sweet and tart flavors including blue punch, green apple, and cherry,” the store says.

Queen Anne Milk Chocolate Cordial Cherries

Queen Anne Milk Chocolate Cordial Cherries ($3.25) are a fan-favorite seasonal sweet. “This is the best part of finger snacks and the taste is awesome,” one shopper said.

Spangler Natural Peppermint Flavor Candy Canes

Spangler Natural Peppermint Flavor Candy Canes ($1.75) are back on shelves. “Love Spangler brand candy canes. Simple, clean ingredients made by an ethical company. One of the few that are free of nuts and made on safe dedicated equipment so they are safe for schools. Taste better than any other brand I’ve tried. I won’t buy any other brand,” one shopper said.

REESE’S Miniatures Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Bag

REESE’S Miniatures Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups Christmas Candy Bag ($5.00) is back in stores at Dollar General. “These Reese eggs are the best along with the Christmas tree shaped! Not sure why, but all shaped Reese’s seem to taste better! The peanut butter to chocolate ratio is chef’s kiss,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Palmer Candy Holiday Pretzels

Palmer Candy Holiday Pretzels ($1.25) are a favorite with Dollar General shoppers. “I love white fudge covered pretzels. I have eaten every brand there is. These Christmas pretzels are the best I have EVER a tasted…. and they are cheaper than all the rest,” one raved.