You are losing money if you aren’t shopping for food at Dollar Tree. The outlet store is a bargain compared to traditional grocery stores, with some staple items costing a third of the price. Every week, stores get new products, some selling out fast. From kitschy ramen noodles to savory chips and sweet desserts, here are the 7 best Dollar Tree food finds flying off shelves this week.

Coastal Bay Confections Butterscotch-Flavored Hard Candies

If you like butterscotch candies, pick up a bag of Coastal Bay Confections Butterscotch-Flavored Hard Candies. “Love them!” writes a shopper. “I have been known to drive to different Dollar Tree stores to find these.” Another calls them “The Best Butterscotch Candy!” saying: “I love this brand of butterscotch candy but they run out too fast. And I can only find them at the Dollar Tree.”

Cambridge & Thames Danish-Style Butter Cookies

Cambridge & Thames Danish-Style Butter Cookies spark serious nostalgia for shoppers. “These are delicious. So rich & buttery I love them the tin too. It gets emptied quickly,” writes one. “I love they cookies! ❤️ Always takes me back to Grandma’s house!! So grateful that Dollartree still sells them!!” adds another.

Colonna Grated Parmesan Cheese

Another hit item? Colonna Grated Parmesan Cheese, which comes in a small air-tight container and can be applied to your recipe through the shaker. “Colonna Parmesan is superior to other brands,” says a shopper. “This cheese was made by the cheese gods. It taste as if Parmesan that was freshly grated off the block. It’s a wonderful size and a great addition to your fridge or pantry. Colonna parmesan can’t be beat. And it’s a perfect addition to pizza pasta macaroni fried ravioli and even popcorn also perfect to add to recipes It’s perfect addition for all your Italian toppings needs. My family has grown to love this perfect parmesan.”

Eat Regal Gourmet Cilantro Lime Rice

If you are a fan of cilantro rice, pick up a bag of microwavable Eat Regal Gourmet Cilantro Lime Rice. “Great product. Enough for two people. It doesn’t get any easier than 90 seconds in a microwave. I had it with salmon they sale in DT. GREAT pairing. The entire meal you see on this plate came from Dollar Tree: rice, canned asparagus, salmon and bread. Entire meal under $4!!! Flavor is excellent and it’s not filled with preservatives and chemicals!” writes a shopper. “You can’t get a better deal. The rice is delicious. The Chipo,,, place has nothing on Regal rices. 90 seconds, and you’re ready to eat. I have tried all the varieties, Veg, spanish, and jasmine. All need to be a staple in your pantry.”

Thai Authentic Curry Chicken Ramen

Lots of shoppers are buying Thai Authentic Curry Chicken Ramen, bursting with Thai curry flavor, creamy coconut milk, and aromatic herbs. “Bought it just to try bc I love ramen, especially spicy usually with eggs or other things, but anyways the flavor was goood even before I added the spicy chili sauce packet, then I tried it again when I put some boiled eggs on top and holyyyy it was FIREE and the sodium count is only 900mg, i thought it’d be worse considering how big the seasoning packet baggie was but nope! Pure authentic good curry amazingness,” writes a shopper. “Bought this a month ago, it had perfect taste of coconut, richly flavoured tastes like authentic Thai ramen. Loved it. Definitely stocking up,” adds another.

Landmark Confections Peppermint Patties

Shoppers love Landmark Confections Peppermint Patties. “Outstanding mints,” writes one. “These are literally the best peppermint patties I’ve ever had, ever!!” Another adds: “Perfectly minty. The best for movies!! The perfect minty and chocolate combo.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Herr’s Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

Shoppers always stock up on Herr’s chips, including Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips, “flavor packed” with a savory vinegary kick. The bags are a bargain at $1.25.