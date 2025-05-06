7 Domino's Employee Orders You'll Want to Try Tonight

If you've ever worked in a pizza shop, or played around making pizza at home, you know that there are endless combinations to try out with different toppings, sauces, and cheese blends. It's not particularly surprising that employees at Domino's Pizza, the international chain with more than 21,000 stores around the world, like to experiment a little.

And it wouldn't be right to gatekeep those successful experiments, and we're happy to report that Domino's employees absolutely do not. They've shared some of their favorite pizza creations online, along with a few tasty sides and starters. Read on to see what you should be adding to your pizza order the next time you pull up the Domino's app!

All nutrition information is for the original medium-sized version.

Wisconsin 6 Cheese Pizza

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 410 calories

Fat : 20g (10g saturated fat, 0.5g trans fat)

Sodium : 1,030mg

Carbs : 36g (1g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein 17g

Cheese obsessed diners and employees love this pizza, which features a blend of six cheeses and a tomato sauce topping. However, industrious employees hacked an even cheesier take on this pie. An employee shared his additions to the classic, writing, "Pan Wisconsin 6 cheese with garlic parm sauce. Add chicken and Philly steak."

Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 370 calories

Fat : 17g (8g saturated fat, 0.5g trans fat)

Sodium : 940mg

Carbs : 38g (1g fiber, 3g sugar)

Protein 16g

TikToker Alexis Frost tries employee orders and shares how they taste on her account. One recent recommendation that she loved was the chain's Hawaiian Pineapple Pizza with some modifications shared by a former district manager. "Sub regular sauce for alfredo sauce, no green peppers, and add feta," she shared. The other suggestion is to order this decadent pizza well-done!

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 330 calories

Fat : 15g (6g saturated fat, 0.5g trans fat)

Sodium : 890mg

Carbs : 33g (1g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein 14g

When store employees are looking for that spicy, vinegar forward zing of Buffalo sauce, but don't want to eat wings, this is the pizza that delivers. Of course, the workers who shared their love of this pie on reddit, offered up a few tips to make it even tastier. "Buffalo chicken add jalapeño and pineapple," wrote one employee, "Add Buffalo and mango drizzle post bake."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Memphis BBQ Chicken Pizza

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 340 calories

Fat : 15g (6g saturated fat, 0.5g trans fat)

Sodium : 930mg

Carbs : 35g (1g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein 16g

Domino's take on BBQ pizza starts with their Memphis style sauce, which is tomato based and tangy. It's a tasty treat as is, but a few modifications can make it even better, according to workers. "Memphis, add bacon and pineapple. Little well done," one employee wrote, when sharing their favorite pizza to make for themselves.

Cheese Pizza

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 360 calories

Fat : 18g (9g saturated fat, 0.5g trans fat)

Sodium : 850mg

Carbs : 36g (1g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein 14g

Some employees like to keep it simple, and who can blame them? Dominos offers mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, feta, Parmesan, and Asiago as cheese options. The combinations are endless. The employee didn't specify their cheese combo, merely writing, "Medium cheese and lava cakes but usually just medium cheese."

Boneless Chicken Wings

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 400 calories

Fat : 17g (3.5g saturated fat, 0g trans fat)

Sodium : 1580mg

Carbs : 28g (1g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein : 33g

Not a pizza order, but an extremely popular choice with staff at the restaurant, Domino's Boneless Chicken Wings are made with whole breast meat, lightly breaded and fried and served with just about any sauce you can imagine. "I love me some Boneless, and just mixing and matching sauces," wrote one employee. Another added, "Whenever I make myself food I just throw some boneless wings in the oven and then cover them in mango habanero."

Cheddar Bacon Loaded Tots

Nutrition :Per item (1 slice): 780 calories

Fat : 48g (15g saturated fat, 1g trans fat)

Sodium : 1210mg

Carbs : 62g (5g fiber, 2g sugar)

Protein : 10g

Tater tots are tasty enough on their own, but Dominos loaded versions amp up the flavor in a major way. While the original version features cheddar cheese and bacon, employees make their own tweaks to make the tots even tastier. "Bacon cheddar tots add onions, instead of garlic parm use ranch," one employee wrote. Another suggested, "Add hot Buffalo specialty."