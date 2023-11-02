DoorDash Says Bad Tippers Will Wait Longer for Food Deliveries

Opting for a food delivery service like DoorDash is an easy way to get mealtime covered without putting in much effort. But your decision on whether or not to tip could affect how long you'll be waiting for that meal.

DoorDash recently started warning users that not tipping could result in longer wait times. When putting $0 in for the tip amount, users could encounter a pop-up message that reads, "Orders with no tip might take longer to get delivered – are you sure you want to continue? Orders that take longer to be accepted by Dashers tend to result in slower delivery."

Customers may then decide to leave a tip or proceed without adding one, risking a longer wait time.

DoorDash's latest tipping reminder is part of a current test the company is piloting. DoorDash spokesperson Jenn Rosenberg told The Verge that this test aims to "help create the best possible experience for all members of our community."

Rosenberg added, "As independent contractors, Dashers have full freedom to accept or reject offers based on what they view as valuable and rewarding. While the vast majority of customers do leave a tip, offers that don't include a tip can be seen as less desirable – this impacts our entire community, leading to longer wait times for customers, orders sitting longer at merchants, and less value for Dashers."

According to its website, DoorDash currently pays its delivery drivers (known as "Dashers") between $2 and $10, with this base payment depending on the estimated time, distance, and desirability of the order. Dashers also receive 100% of the tips and any additional promotions that may apply. This could include delivering an order when it's busy, which is also referred to as "peak pay."

This isn't the first time DoorDash has rolled out a tipping reminder. In June, the food delivery company launched "tipping nudges," an app feature that lets customers tip for up to one month after their order is already delivered.

As noted by the company, this tipping feature "is not unique to DoorDash." Other food delivery platforms like Instacart, UberEats, and Starbucks have also introduced similar reminders for customers.