 Skip to content

Doritos Just Launched a New Flavor I Couldn't Stop Eating

This Walmart-exclusive Flamin’ Hot release is already getting rave reviews online.
Avatar for Ferozan Mast
By
Published on March 24, 2025 | 1:00 PM

Fans of classic sweet and spicy Korean flavors should prepare themselves for something special: The brand-new Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Korean-Style BBQ, exclusively available at Walmart locations nationwide starting March 31. I got to try the limited-time flavor before the official launch, and have a sneaking suspicion it's going to be a huge fan-favorite. According to the company, the new Korean-Style BBQ chips fuse the flavors of sweet soy, savory grilled beef, and that iconic "Flamin' Hot" heat for a delicious and crunchy "explosion of flavor" in every bite. Did it hit the mark? Read on to find out, and to hear what chips fans are saying about the eagerly-awaited new snack.

Taste Test

snackgator/Instagram

Ok, these chips are seriously good. At the first crunchy bite you immediately taste the sweetness, which reminds me of the brightness apple or pear lends to a bulgogi marinade. Then comes the richness of the "meat" flavor, and then a gentle, lingering heat I suspect wouldn't be so gentle after eating an entire bag. This is the stuff "swicy" dreams are made of—sweet, hot, salty, with an umami savoriness that is instantly recognizable as to anyone familiar with Korean flavors. Is it authentic? Of course not, but you can instantly pick up on what this flavor profile is trying to create, and it's absolutely addictive.

Exclusive to Walmart

Shutterstock

The new Korean-Style BBQ Doritos will be available in two sizes- 9oz for $6.29 and 2.625oz for $2.69. The Golden Sriracha chips were so popular, it was a no-brainer the company would follow it up with this Walmart exclusive, and fans are very excited about the idea of a Korean BBQ-flavored chip. "I love me some Bulgogi and Korean BBQ flavours so I'm hoping this one is a hit," one Redditor said.

Early Access?

Shuttertsock

Redditors are warning fans to keep their eyes peeled for early access to the hyped new flavor. "Flamin Hot Korean BBQ Doritos comes out the week of March 30th. Walmart exclusive. Walmart usually gets these pallets about a week before official launch and they are known to put them out on the floor immediately after receiving them. So it's possible you'll see them in some Walmarts the week of Feb 23rd," one shopper shared.

Doritos Changes Shape Of Iconic Chip For First Time Ever

Golden Sriracha

Doritos

Doritos dropped the Golden Sriracha in January, calling it a "bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce", and the flavor is now a permanent addition to the Dorito's lineup. "GOLDEN SRIRACHA FOR LIFE," one excited Redditor said. "Glad to hear they are permanent; they are my new favorite flavor. Ever since they changed the sweet chili Doritos, they don't taste the same as they used to," another said.

Fiery Habanero Doritos

Instacart

Fans are still upset about their favorite Fiery Habanero flavor being discontinued, and are begging Doritos to bring it back. "These were my absolute favorite Doritos flavor. I even emailed them to see if they were bringing them back bc they discontinued them when I was pregnant and I had serious cravings," one Redditor said. Unfortunately there is no sign the chips will be brought back, as of now.

Gen Z Loves It Swicy

snackgator/Instagram

It's not a coincidence Doritos and Walmart are going in hard on these delicious Asian flavors—Gen-Z is apparently far more open to "global" flavors and Korean is the second most loved global food category among this generation, which explains the "swicy" craze. "The reason that sweet heat or swicy is sort of everlasting is that it's a key component of traditional global cuisines like Mexican, like Thai, like Korean, that a lot of people of those ancestries and heritages are familiar with it. Then it gets introduced and repackaged," trendologist Kara Nielsen told CNBC.

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more about Ferozan
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • Costco Savings

    I Tracked My Costco Spending for a Year

  • Doritos Just Launched a New Flavor I Couldn't Stop Eating

    Doritos Just Launched a New Flavor

  • 7 Ollie's Name-Brand Products Shoppers Say Are An "Exceptional Deal"

    7 Best Ollie's Name-Brand Products

  • Costco High End

    11 High-End Costco Products That Are Cheap

  • Costco Products

    11 "New Costco Finds"

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.