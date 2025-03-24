Doritos Just Launched a New Flavor I Couldn't Stop Eating

Fans of classic sweet and spicy Korean flavors should prepare themselves for something special: The brand-new Doritos® Flamin' Hot® Korean-Style BBQ, exclusively available at Walmart locations nationwide starting March 31. I got to try the limited-time flavor before the official launch, and have a sneaking suspicion it's going to be a huge fan-favorite. According to the company, the new Korean-Style BBQ chips fuse the flavors of sweet soy, savory grilled beef, and that iconic "Flamin' Hot" heat for a delicious and crunchy "explosion of flavor" in every bite. Did it hit the mark? Read on to find out, and to hear what chips fans are saying about the eagerly-awaited new snack.

Taste Test

Ok, these chips are seriously good. At the first crunchy bite you immediately taste the sweetness, which reminds me of the brightness apple or pear lends to a bulgogi marinade. Then comes the richness of the "meat" flavor, and then a gentle, lingering heat I suspect wouldn't be so gentle after eating an entire bag. This is the stuff "swicy" dreams are made of—sweet, hot, salty, with an umami savoriness that is instantly recognizable as to anyone familiar with Korean flavors. Is it authentic? Of course not, but you can instantly pick up on what this flavor profile is trying to create, and it's absolutely addictive.

Exclusive to Walmart

The new Korean-Style BBQ Doritos will be available in two sizes- 9oz for $6.29 and 2.625oz for $2.69. The Golden Sriracha chips were so popular, it was a no-brainer the company would follow it up with this Walmart exclusive, and fans are very excited about the idea of a Korean BBQ-flavored chip. "I love me some Bulgogi and Korean BBQ flavours so I'm hoping this one is a hit," one Redditor said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Early Access?

Redditors are warning fans to keep their eyes peeled for early access to the hyped new flavor. "Flamin Hot Korean BBQ Doritos comes out the week of March 30th. Walmart exclusive. Walmart usually gets these pallets about a week before official launch and they are known to put them out on the floor immediately after receiving them. So it's possible you'll see them in some Walmarts the week of Feb 23rd," one shopper shared.

Golden Sriracha

Doritos dropped the Golden Sriracha in January, calling it a "bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce", and the flavor is now a permanent addition to the Dorito's lineup. "GOLDEN SRIRACHA FOR LIFE," one excited Redditor said. "Glad to hear they are permanent; they are my new favorite flavor. Ever since they changed the sweet chili Doritos, they don't taste the same as they used to," another said.

Fiery Habanero Doritos

Fans are still upset about their favorite Fiery Habanero flavor being discontinued, and are begging Doritos to bring it back. "These were my absolute favorite Doritos flavor. I even emailed them to see if they were bringing them back bc they discontinued them when I was pregnant and I had serious cravings," one Redditor said. Unfortunately there is no sign the chips will be brought back, as of now.

Gen Z Loves It Swicy

It's not a coincidence Doritos and Walmart are going in hard on these delicious Asian flavors—Gen-Z is apparently far more open to "global" flavors and Korean is the second most loved global food category among this generation, which explains the "swicy" craze. "The reason that sweet heat or swicy is sort of everlasting is that it's a key component of traditional global cuisines like Mexican, like Thai, like Korean, that a lot of people of those ancestries and heritages are familiar with it. Then it gets introduced and repackaged," trendologist Kara Nielsen told CNBC.