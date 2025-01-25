Doritos Changes Shape Of Iconic Chip For First Time Ever

Doritos' triangular shape is going square – at least for a few lucky people in the UK. This week, the brand confirmed that as part of a limited-time collaboration with A Minecraft Movie, which hits theaters this spring, they will be loading up select bags with square-shaped chips, and those lucky enough to find them will win prizes, up to £10k. And traditionalists, don't fret: It's not permanent.

The Grocer reports that happy hunting will go down between February 28 and March 10 in Chilli Heatwave 180g promotional packs, with 100 stuffed with cube-like chips inspired by the Minecraft universe. As part of the promotion, the brand will drop clues hinting at the location of the prize packs. There will also be a digital promotion from February 17 to April 13, where consumers can scan the QR code on their promotional bag with hopes of revealing a square Doritos chip.

If you do happen to be amongst those who discover the square chips, either digitally or physically, you can win a variety of prizes, including cash up to £10k, A Minecraft Movie tickets, or exclusive merchandise.

Doritos Just Dropped a New Flavor That Fans Rave is "Just the Right Spicy"

Doritos UK first teased the partnership last week via their Instagram account. "The shape of things to come," they captioned an image of the chip. "Square looks good on you," commented the official Wheat Thins Instagram page, while other followers weren't so complimentary. "BOOOO," wrote one person. "STOP CHANGING THINGS," added another. Several commenters also believed it could be an April Food's joke. "This ain't April 1st, come on…" one wrote.

Doritos is also dropping two variants inspired by the Minecraft world. Creeper Vinegar will offer "a zesty, explosive flavor," while Ghast BBQ will offer a "sweet and tangy" touch. After the partnership ends, they will be named Zingy Vinegar Blast and BBQ Sweet Tang respectively.

"We know our triangle shape is iconic, so changing it had to be for something special," Doritos UK senior marketing manager Alex Nicholas says. "Our partnership with A Minecraft Movie gives people the chance to hunt for square Doritos and win prizes and try two exciting new flavours within the Doritos range, which we're sure fans will love."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

There is no word as to whether Doritos will expand the square chip contest to the United States, where A Minecraft Movie is set to hit theaters on April 4. The animated film is inspired by the 2011 video game and stars Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, and Jennifer Coolidge.