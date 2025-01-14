Doritos Just Dropped a New Flavor That Fans Rave is "Just the Right Spicy"

Doritos just dropped a new flavor it's calling a "bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce." The new Golden Sriracha flavor is the perfect blend of sweet, spicy, and tangy, made from the more mellow green and yellow sriracha peppers, perfect for chip-lovers who want a little heat without feeling like they're on Hot Ones.

"By keeping our finger on the pulse of trending and fan-favorite flavors, Doritos has developed a flair for putting an unexpected spin on beloved flavor profiles and elevating them to new heights. Doritos Golden Sriracha opens the door to an entirely new flavor that accomplishes a lofty task: putting a bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America. "We're excited to introduce loyal snackers, esteemed foodies and everyone in between to the Doritos version of Sriracha – I have a feeling this new flavor will secure a permanent spot in fans' pantries alongside their go-to bottle of Sriracha sauce."

I Tried 9 Kettle-Cooked Potato Chips & the Best Were Curly, Crunchy Wonders

One shopper found the chips in their local Walmart and wrote a review on Reddit. "Short honest review: I'm going back for more. I've been sick as a dog for the last couple days and can't breathe or taste anything. It's 3am and I'm hungry to why not. These got a peppery smoky spice that woke up my sick tastebuds. I can really taste the sriracha flavor mixed with this sweet and tangy seasoning that contrasts it very well. If you like the purple bag (sweet spicy chili ), I would give these a try. They taste almost alike but I'd say with more kick and a Smokey peppery sriracha note + more (fruity?) tangy."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

One excited Redditor said, "I'm going today and will definitely look for them. How hot are they?" to which the original posters responded, "Good spicy. Not extremely hot." The general consensus seems to be the chips have just the right amount of heat. "I love these! Will definitely buy some more. Just the right spicy. I heard there is a "screamin" variety out there,' commented another fan.

Another person had even higher praise for the Doritos Golden Sriracha chips: "I got early access to this flavor and let me say it's the best flavor they've put out in a while," they said. "I just tried these as well. And they're pretty good. A little tangy, a little smokey, slightly vinegary with a kick of heat," another Redditor responded.

The Doritos Golden Sriracha flavor will be available on Snacks.com and retailers nationwide this month, with 9.25-ounce sizes for $6.29 and 2.625-ounce sizes for $2.69. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 100 Unhealthiest Foods on the Planet.