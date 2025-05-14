Doritos Just Launched a Wild "Zesty" New Flavor

Doritos just added a new flavor to its Late Night lineup: Zesty Jalapeño Popper Tortilla Chips! Here for a limited time only, this appetizer-inspired snack is exclusive to Kroger. One Instagram snack expert featured the chips in a post, telling fans not to underestimate the heat levels on the Jalapeño Poppers: "I thought I would be one and done on these because of the spice and in hindsight, I should have gone with that … the initial flavor was just cheesy and peppery with a hint of spice. I liked them, so I had another and then a third chip. Spoiler: regrets followed. The heat was the kind that creeps up after. It wasn't super hot but it lingered … and is still lingering 10 minutes later."

The new chip flavor is a twist on Doritos' Poppin' Jalapeno Doritos, something fans are excited about. "These have been back in Canada for a while, but seem to be returning in the US very soon," one Redditor posted. "Kroger exclusive, but I hope it becomes nationwide like Sizzlin Cheeseburger did, and Loaded Taco will be soon, if this does well enough. These seem to be a revamped version of my favorite Poppin' Jalapeno Doritos from 2016 and I'm all in for it."

"These are awesome! They released a few years ago and glad to see them back snagged 4 bags at my local Krogers!" an excited shopper said.

Doritos has been getting great feedback lately for new flavors, including the Flamin' Hot® Korean-Style BBQ (a personal favorite). "This is Slammin!!! I mixed this new Korean Bbq with the Golden Sriracha in a huge bowl, perfect mash up of umami flavors 💯," one fan commented. "Doritos Flamin Hot Korean BBQ is top tier! My local Walmart doesn't have them but I was able to buy them online. I love them!!" another said.

Doritos also dropped a flavor in January it described as a "bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce": Golden Sriracha. "By keeping our finger on the pulse of trending and fan-favorite flavors, Doritos has developed a flair for putting an unexpected spin on beloved flavor profiles and elevating them to new heights. Doritos Golden Sriracha opens the door to an entirely new flavor that accomplishes a lofty task: putting a bold twist on Gen Z's favorite hot sauce," says Tina Mahal, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods North America.

The Golden Sriracha flavor is just the right amount of spicy, fans say. "Yessss!! I literally have a bag of them right beside me. They are so good!" one Redditor said. "Glad to hear they are permanent; they are my new favorite flavor. Ever since they changed the sweet chili Doritos, they don't taste the same as they used to," another agreed. "I love them, they're really one of the best flavors ever," a third said. Let's see if the Zesty Jalapeño gets to stay, too!