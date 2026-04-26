These Costco member deals include pantry staples, snacks, and big-ticket buys.

Attention, Costco shoppers: There are some fabulous items on sale this week. From the latest Warehouse Insider deals that run through the week, to the month-long Member’s Only Instant Savings and Everyday Value deals that go on through the beginning of May, there are lots of ways to save at the club right now. All you need is a Costco membership. Here are the 7 best new Costco member savings items I bought on sale now.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, $6 Off

Get Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, Unflavored, 1.5 lbs for $23.99 after $6 off now through May 3. “I have tried several Collagens and this is the best. The packaging is excellent,” a shopper writes. “Vital Proteins is an awesome product. My husband and I are seniors and have been using it for 6 months. It is unbelievable how much my thin and dry skin has improved. It is not as fragile as it was and now feels plumper with less wrinkles and looks much better. My husband says my facial skin looks much younger. My nails were thin and always breaking and now they are long and strong. If we can see this much improvement on the outside, our joints must be greatly benefitting from this product also. We use it in our coffee every morning and it dissolves right away and you can’t taste it,” another says.

A New Weber Genesis Grill for $110 Off

Get your grill on this summer with the new Weber Genesis C-335E Gas Grill, Liquid Propane, on sale for $789.99 after $110 off now through May 12. “Very good assembly instructions, takes two people, It took us about 1.5 hours. After checking for gas leaks, it fired right up and preheated steadily to max temp. Lots of storage under grill and at the right end panel for extra racks and tools. Haven’t used the sear zone yet but will this weekend on steaks. I’ve used Weber grills since the 70s when they only made kettles. This one is not a disappointment,” writes a shopper. “Would surely buy this one again,” adds another. “Very well built and sturdy. Temperatures peak around 700 degrees making it easy to sear steak. It’s also easy to clean.”

Crest Whitening Toothpaste Is $4 Off

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Stock up on Crest 3D White Advanced Whitening Toothpaste, 5.2 oz, $4 off a 5-pack through May 4. “This is a very good whitening toothpaste. First of all, you won’t find it for less money than at COSTCO. It also tastes great and whitens teeth very well after just the first tube. It is a very thick toothpaste and holds up well to ultrasonic brushes like a Sonicare,” writes a shopper. “This toothpaste is perfect for the coffee drinker and. chocolate eater. I couldn’t believe how much of the residue from coffee came off my teeth, and I hadn’t realized it was there,” adds another.

A New Low Price on Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloin

Now through May 3, there is a new low price on Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloin, which is this week’s “Featured Item.” Use it to make everything from chicken bakes to chicken fingers.

Rao’s Marinara Is $3.30 Off

Rao’s Marinara, considered the best pasta sauce by most people on the planet, is always a steal at Costco and is my personal go-to on pasta night. Right now, they are offering an additional $3.30 off the already unbeatable deal on two jars, so stock up now for future pasta nights for just $9.69.

My Favorite Organic Food Bars Are $4 Off

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars are one of my favorite snacks, and my kids love them too. Made from real fruit, they are healthier than fruit roll-ups and taste way better. Stock up this month, as the box is $4 off.

And, a Healthier Popsicle Is $3.50 Off

My daughter is obsessed with JonnyPops, a healthier version of popsicles. Costco has the best deal on them, and this month it is even sweeter. Get JonnyPops Organic Rainbow Fruit Stacks Frozen Pops, 2.45 fl oz, 18-count, for $8.99 after a $3.50 off discount. “These are great! My kids love them and they are better quality treats than the cheaper, regular pops you can give your kids,” writes a shopper.