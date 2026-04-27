7 Kirkland Items at Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On

Costco shoppers are loading carts with these trending Kirkland food finds.

Have you been to Costco lately? The warehouse has so many fantastic food and beverage finds, from the famous bakery to the freezer section. This week, there are a bunch of Kirkland items that shoppers are stocking up on, some of them new, others returning, and some simply so cheap people can’t pass them up. Here are 7 Kirkland items at Costco that shoppers are stocking up on.

Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites

A new “Featured Item” in the Weekly Warehouse Insider? Over in the bakery, the Kirkland Signature Caramel Apple Strudel Bites, 12-Count. Get the sweet breakfast treat for $7.99.

Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Mashed Potatoes

Also in the Weekly Warehouse Insider is the new Kirkland Signature Braised Beef with Mashed Potatoes, $7.89 per pound. “NEW to the Costco deli section and it is already a must-grab, Braised Beef with Yukon Mashed Potatoes is HERE! This is USDA Choice beef sous vide cooked and braised in red wine sauce, served right alongside Kirkland Signature butter Yukon Gold mashed potatoes. Just heat and serve for a dinner that tastes completely homemade,” Costco Buys wrote about the meal.

Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloin

Now is the time to stock up on chicken in the meat department. Now through 5/3/26, Kirkland Signature Boneless Skinless Chicken Tenderloin is a “Featured Item.” The price? $3.29 per pound. It is great for using on top of pasta, making chicken fingers, or stir-fries.

Sushi Burrito with Crab and Salmon Poke

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Buys shared about the Sushi Burrito with Crab and Salmon Poke from the Costco sushi section, saying, “such a wild and delicious find!” “You get snow crab, sriracha salmon poke, and inari pockets all wrapped up together, and it comes with Bachan sauce on the side. It’s basically a full sushi experience in one hand.” Get it for $16.99 per pound.

Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Pastries

Costco Buys shared about another new item in the bakery. “Chocolate hazelnut lovers, the Costco bakery just dropped these Chocolate Hazelnut Filled Pastries and they are WILD! You get 6 flaky pastries dusted in powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate, with that rich hazelnut filling tucked inside every single one. Warm one up and just try not to lose it,” they wrote. Get it for $9.99.

Thai Chicken Wraps

Thai Chicken Wraps are the latest wrap in the Costco Deli. Costco Hot Finds shared about the new item, slightly tweaked from the Asian chicken wrap. “Ohh it’s a new wrap in the deli!” they wrote. “I loved these! So yummy,” a shopper commented. “These are their best wraps!! So delicious! I’ve bought them 3 times already,” another added.

Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies

Over the weekend, I tried the new Kirkland Signature Raspberry Filled Cookies, and they are basically heaven in cookie form. “This might be the best cookie at Costco,” Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds declared. “Chilled is good, but supposedly a few min in the air fryer is incredible,” another agreed. “They are soooooo good,” a third chimed in.