The #1 Healthiest Yogurt on Grocery Store Shelves

Our nutritionists reveal the best yogurt brand for your health and gut.

Yogurt is one of those items we always keep in the fridge, without exception. Whether it’s a big tub of beautiful Greek yogurt or healthy yogurt pouches for the kids, when it comes to choosing this dairy staple there are a few things that are non-negotiables: No added sugar, and no weird additives and preservatives. Luckily we are spoiled for choice when it comes to excellent, healthy yogurt brands. Here are five exceptional yogurts on grocery shelves right now, including my number one choice.

Ellenos

Ellenos Greek Yogurt is clean, delicious, and contains 15g of protein per 3/4 cup (170g). “All of the flavors are amazing but are a touch too sweet for me for every day,” one fan said. “I’ve tried every Greek yogurt out there and this is by far the best! Perfect with fresh berries for breakfast or for making tzatziki or raita!”

Kalona SuperNatural

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Kalona SuperNatural is another outstanding yogurt with a clean ingredients list and exceptional flavor. “Legit the best yogurt I’ve ever tried, and I’ve tried them all! Super clean, creamy, beautiful tang. Enhances whatever you pair with it. 🙂,” one shopper said.

Painterland Sisters

Painterland Sisters has a Plain Organic Skyr Yogurt that is unbelievably rich and creamy, with 18g of protein a serving. “The most amazing yogurt you will ever have in your entire life. It will quite literally ruin all other yogurt for you. This stuff is worth every penny,” one Sprouts shopper said.

Siggi’s Skyr Plain Whole Milk Yogurt

Siggi’s Skyr Plain Whole Milk Yogurt contains 18g of protein per 3/4 cup, and is exceptionally creamy and delicious. “It’s thick, creamy, and has a really clean, natural taste without being too tangy. I love that it’s simple and wholesome perfect for breakfast, smoothies, or just eating straight from the container. Definitely one of my go-to yogurts!” one fan wrote in the reviews.

FAGE Total 5%

FAGE Total 5% is my go-to for an everyday supermarket yogurt that is anything but basic. This thick, creamy yogurt has a crystal-clear ingredients list and contains 15 g of protein serving per 3/4 cup. I use this yogurt for everything from beautiful chicken marinade to delicious tzatziki to smoothies for the kids, and it’s so rich you can enjoy it by itself for a healthy snack.