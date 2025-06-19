Dairy Queen Just Launched a Wild New Oreo Blizzard

Dairy Queen is celebrating the official start of summer with the return of the Oreo Dirt Pie Blizzard Treat, which is back after a three-year hiatus. This classic summer Blizzard is made with Oreo cookie pieces, gummy worms, and fudgy crumble blended into Dairy Queen’s iconic vanilla soft serve. The Blizzard is available exclusively for purchase through digital ordering on the DQ App or DQ.com from Friday, June 20.

This beloved dessert was first introduced in 2022 before being heartlessly yanked away, much to the sadness of DQ fans. “It won’t come back this year unfortunately that I’m aware of… truly sad since it’s an underrated blizzard and one of my favorite ones. Hopefully it comes back next summer,” one sad Redditor said two years ago. “I was obsessed. I sure hope they bring it back,” another agreed. This fan-favorite delight is back for a limited time only, so grab one while you can.

Dairy Queen’s summer menu is very impressive so far—the chain recently dropped new and returning flavors to the Blizzard lineup, including the Mixing Bowl Mashup Blizzard Treat, Dipped Strawberry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat, S’mores Blizzard Treat, Confetti Cake Blizzard Treat, and the Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat. “I highly recommend it, it has these little crunchie pieces in it that add a lot to the texture. It’s my favorite blizzard,” one fan said of the Cotton Candy option. PLUS you can order extra! They’re SO good ❤️. My favorite too,” another agreed. ” It ‘launched’ today and was, by far, the best DQ experience I’ve ever had,” another happy customer said.

Fans of Dairy Queen’s more savory offerings will appreciate the all-new spicy and tangy Buffalo Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket, and classic sweet Honey BBQ Sauced & Tossed Chicken Strip Basket. Each item contains four 100% all white meat chicken strips tossed in sauce, fries, Texas toast, and dipping sauce.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The chain is going from strength to strength right now, focusing on fan-favorite menu items and expansion in the U.S. and across the globe. As of right now, the American Dairy Queen Corporation has more than 7,700 DQ restaurants in more than 20 countries, including over 4,100 DQ restaurants in the U.S. The brand is also trailblazing in China, with more than 1,600 DQ restaurants in the country, plus DQ’s first hot food and treat restaurants launching last year as “DQ Blizzard & Burgers” restaurants. The company has three DQ Blizzard & Burgers restaurants in Shanghai, and plans to open 180 locations by 2034.

Dairy Queen is also firmly on track to honor its cage-free egg commitment on a global scale, requiring suppliers of shell and liquid eggs (and proprietary ingredients) to use cage-free eggs by the end of 2025.