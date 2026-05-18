These chain restaurants serve comforting turkey dinners with all the fixings.

You don’t have to wait until November to enjoy a delicious turkey dinner. While a homestyle turkey meal is most closely associated with Thanksgiving, you can feast on slices of turkey breast with all the fixings, including mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and even cranberry sauce, all year long at certain chain restaurants. If you are craving comfort food, we have you covered. Here are the 5 best homestyle turkey dinners at restaurant chains.

Cracker Barrel

On Thursdays, you can feast on a Thanksgiving-inspired meal at Cracker Barrel. The “Turkey & Dressing smothered in turkey gravy plus choice of two Country Sides,” is so popular that many make the evening a weekly date. “My absolute favorite is the turkey&dressing dinner on Thursdays!! The homestyle chicken is always really good,” one Redditor says. It is served with hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. “We suggest enjoying it with Sweet Potato Casserole and Green Beans,” the restaurant says.

Bob Evans

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At Bob Evans, diners feast on the Slow-Roasted Turkey & Dressing every day of the week. “Slow-roasted in the kitchen for hours with our savory blend of herbs and spices. Served with bread & celery dressing, homestyle gravy, cranberry relish, choice of two sides and dinner rolls,” the menu reads.

Perkins

The Butterball Turkey & Stuffing is a fan favorite at Perkins. “Oven-roasted slices of turkey breast served on our seasoned sage stuffing and topped with hearty turkey gravy. Served with tangy cranberry sauce and choice of two dinner sides,” the menu description reads.

Marie Callender’s

The Roasted Turkey Dinner is a signature item at Marie Callender’s. $20.99. “Served over our apple-sage stuffing and topped with homemade giblet gravy. Served with fresh mashed potatoes, tangy cranberry sauce and fresh seasonal vegetables,” the chain writes. “Marie Callender’s has the best comfort food and of course the pies. I love their turkey dinner,” one Facebooker writes. “The Turkey dinner is my go to! I’ve probably had it about 15 times and it’s only been bad once!” another agrees. “Turkey dinner is the only thing I get, my go-to when I’m craving thanksgiving! I’m really glad this location is still here,” a third says.

Silver Diner

The Silver Diner has a delicious option too. The Koch’s Farm Free-Range Turkey Platter features sustainable turkey over sourdough, rosemary-sage gravy, mashed Yukon Gold potatoes, fresh veggies, and ginger-cranberry-orange sauce. And, it is served with the choice of soup, chili, or a mixed green or Caesar salad.