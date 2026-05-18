These burger chains still serve buns toasted and brushed with butter.

The perfect burger needs to check a few boxes, in my humble, food writer opinion. You need a fresh, high-quality beef patty; it needs to be seasoned sufficiently, the toppings fresh, and the condiments on point. Then, there is the bun. Even if all those elements are perfectly executed, a lackluster bun can derail the entire experience, for example, one that is stale, or so cold it’s basically frozen. I like a bun that is toasted and lightly buttered, which seems to integrate nicely with all the other ingredients. Where can you find a burger like this? Here are 5 chain restaurants that still butter and toast their burger buns.

Culver’s

Toasted buttered Kaiser roll. The ButterBurger is what put the highly acclaimed Midwest burger chain, Culver’s, on the map. The burger isn’t actually “cooked, marinated, dunked, fried or drizzled with butter,” the brand says, “but because we lightly butter the crown of the bun for an extra touch of goodness.” The butter is even sourced from a local, family-owned creamery. Currently, there are seven ButterBurger options on the menu.

Steak ‘n Shake

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Steak ‘n Shake’s “Wisconsin Buttery Steakburger” features toasted buns often prepped with margarine or real butter, doused in melted butter, and grilled onions. The buttered bun is made by spreading butter (or garlic butter in similar recipes) inside the bun and toasting it on the griddle until golden brown.

Smashburger

The Classic Smash at SmashBurger is one of my favorite burgers right now. The chain keeps the ingredients high-quality and simple: A Certified Angus Beef burger, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, Smash Sauce, and ketchup, served on a butter-toasted bun

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel typically toasts its burger buns with butter, especially on its popular Breakfast Burger, a half-pound beef patty with American cheese, its signature hashbrown casserole, bacon, and a sunny-side-up egg, all on a toasted and buttered bun. “Eating one right now and it was perfectly made. Casserole was fresh, the egg runny and tge bacon still packing flavor. Cracker barrel standards its a 5/5,” writes a Redditor.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box uses melted garlic-herb butter on its “Buttery Jack” burgers, including the Buttery Smashed Jack, served on a signature toasted brioche bun. “It was so good that I actually drove back through the drive thru and ordered two more,” one diner writes. “I actually thought the ratio of ingredients was perfect in the singles.”