These chain restaurants serve hearty country breakfasts packed with classics.

I don’t go out to breakfast often, but when I do, I want a big old country platter. You know, the works: Pancakes, eggs, potatoes, meats, toast, biscuits, and gravy. The kind of breakfast that screams, “Go big or go home.” Where can you enjoy a large platter of breakfast foods without breaking the bank? Here are the 7 best country breakfast platters at chain restaurants.

Cracker Barrel

The Old Timer’s country breakfast at Cracker Barrel is classic deliciousness. The hearty traditional country breakfast plate is just $10.79 and comes with eggs, hash brown casserole, sausage, biscuits, and gravy. It is big enough to feed two.

Waffle House

If you walk into Waffle House with an empty stomach, be sure to order the All-Star Special, the chain’s signature, customizable breakfast combo priced around $12.35. The massive platter comes with a classic waffle, two eggs (any style), toast with jelly, a side of hashbrowns, sliced tomatoes, or grits, and a choice of meat (3 Slices of Smithfield Bacon, 2 Patties of Jimmy Dean Sausage, or Hickory Smoked Ham)

Huddle House

Huddle House’s Big House Breakfast is a signature, all-in-one meal featuring three farm-fresh eggs, crispy hash browns (or fruit), a side of bacon or sausage, and a biscuit with sausage gravy or toast, all for just over $13. The MVP, AKA the Most Valuable Platter, is another option for pancake lovers. The sweet and savory meal comes with applewood smoked bacon (3 strips) or country sausage or turkey sausage (2 patties), 2 eggs, crispy hashbrowns or seasonal fruit, golden waffle or old-fashioned buttermilk pancake, and a choice of homestyle grits & buttery toast or biscuit & sausage gravy, all for just over $13.

Bob Evans

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There are a few big platter options at Bob Evans. The Big Wrangler Breakfast comes with two split biscuits topped with our house-made sausage gravy, two farm-fresh eggs, cheddar cheese, and green onions, two strips of crispy bacon, one slice of hickory-smoked ham, and home fries. The Original Farmer’s Choice, the chain’s “signature breakfast,” includes your choice of premium breakfast meat, two farm-fresh eggs cooked-to-order, and hash browns or home fries, and three hotcakes or two slices of Brioche French toast.

Village Inn

The Village Inn’s “Inn-Credible V.I.B.” breakfast is a “choose your own adventure” style breakfast. It comes with four items of your choice: eggs, meats, pancakes, and sides for just $11.50. There is everything from bacon to turkey sausage, from buttermilk pancakes to strawberry crepes, from English muffins to biscuits and gravy, and from scrambled egg whites to omelets.

Perkins

The Tremendous Twelve is a Perkins legend for $14.99. It comes with three eggs cooked however you like, four buttermilk pancakes, a choice of crispy hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and a choice of four Applewood smoked bacon strips or four sausage links.

Black Bear Diner

The GRIZZ is popular with big appetites at Black Bear Diner. You get two sweet cream pancakes, two slices of thick-cut bacon, two pork sausage links, and smoked ham steak, all served with three eggs cooked your style. They also have a BIGFOOT Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs meal with “tender beef that’s been breaded, deep-fried, and smothered in country gravy,” served with three eggs and two homemade biscuits.