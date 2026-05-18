7 Best Chili Cheese Fries at Chain Restaurants

Upgrade your side order with these top-rated, melty, and loaded fries.

Chili cheese fries are the perfect side on days when regular fries just won’t cut it: Crispy hot fries covered with savory ground beef and melted cheese, with some options including toppings like raw onions, jalapeños, and sour cream. It’s pretty much a nacho plate but with fries, which is just fine with me. If you’re on the hunt for really good, melty, cheesy, chili fries, several chains get it right. Here are seven of the best chili cheese fries you can get right now.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has plenty of savory sides to pair with their excellent burgers and sandwiches: The regular Cheese Fries are made with Freddy’s Shoestring Fries topped with jalapeño cheese sauce, while the Chili Cheese Fries have both chili and jalapeño cheese sauce. The chain also has Cheese Curds on the menu in true Midwestern style.

Wienerschnitzel

Diners at Wienerschnitzel can enjoy the Classic Chili Cheese Fries, a fan-favorite menu item made with fries, secret recipe chili, and melted shredded cheddar cheese. It gets better: There is an actual Chili Cheese Fries Burrito too, packed with french fries, chili, and melted cheddar in a warm tortilla. Amazing.

Culver’s

Culver’s has both Crinkle Cut Fries and George’s Chili Supreme, so diners can DIY their chili cheese fries with excellent ingredients. The iconic chili is made with simmered homestyle beef, diced tomatoes, dark red kidney beans, peppers, onion and celery, along with a secret blend of peppery spices, topped with sour cream, cheese, and onions.

Checkers & Rally’s

Checkers & Rally’s has several loaded fries options on the menu, including the Cheese Chili Cheese Fries made with the chain’s famous seasoned fries, chili, and melted cheddar cheese. The Garlic Parmesan Loaded Fries are another flavorful choice, made with fries topped with garlic parmesan sauce and smoky bacon crumbles, then smothered in melted cheddar cheese.

Wendy’s

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Wendy’s Chili Cheese Fries is another fan-favorite side, made from natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with chili and cheese sauce. The Baconator Fries are also excellent, made with fries topped with warm cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon. “Last time I got them they rocked. I appreciate when they don’t smother all the fries so you still get some of that fry texture,” one fan said.

The Hat

The Chili Cheese Fries at The Hat are practically a meal in itself—you almost can’t see the fries for the chili. And then there’s the Wet Fries (with gravy), another savory, messy, delicious choice. Diners who really want the best of both worlds should try the Pastrami Chili Cheese Fries, which of course contains the restaurant’s famous pastrami.

Del Taco

The regular Chili Cheddar Fries at Del Taco are a delicious side, made with Crinkle Cut Fries topped with chili and fresh house-grated cheddar cheese—but the Deluxe Chili Cheddar Fries are truly impressive: We’re talking Crinkle Cut Fries topped with chili, cheddar cheese, sour cream, diced onions, and fresh diced tomatoes. If you’re really hungry, the Carne Asada Steak Fries are a must-have.