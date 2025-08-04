Dr Pepper Just Launched a New Blackberry Shake

Dr Pepper fans will be thrilled with a new limited time only drink being released with burger chain Whataburger: The Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake. “The new Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake is the kind of treat that takes an ordinary moment and makes it feel just a little extra,” said Whataburger Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Scott Hudler. “We paired two Texas favorites in a way that feels fresh but familiar—fun, unexpected, and full of that signature Whataburger deliciousness. It’s the kind of sip that’ll keep you coming back all season long.” Here’s what fans need to know about this new drop.

Dr Pepper Blackberry Shake

This delicious new treat is made with a combination of Whataburger’s signature Vanilla Shake base and Dr Pepper, with a touch of blackberry flavor. The original Dr Pepper-Whataburger collaboration was a big hit last year, and this summer should be no exception. “I miss the dr pepper shake so much, does any worker know if it will be returning? or at least where can I get the syrup? I miss it so much please,” one Redditor said a year ago.

Blackberry Mania

The new shake is available from August 5 and once it’s gone, it’s gone. Whataburger noticed how popular the new Dr Pepper Blackberry was this year, so making a Blackberry-flavored shake was a no-brainer. “I love it,” one fan said. “I’ve had a few 20oz of the regular and yeah, the first one that first few sips were intense. I didn’t really get cough syrup but it’s a lot more of a grape flavor than I was expecting. But once I got used to it I think it’s great.”

Dr Pepper Frost

Dr Pepper fans can also enjoy the new Dr Pepper Frost, a limited time-only drop at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. The delicious new drink is made with vanilla frozen custard blended with Dr Pepper and topped with whipped cream. Fans can grab one at Freddy’s locations nationwide until August 26, so hurry before it’s gone!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dr Pepper On the Rise

Dr Pepper is now the second most popular soft drink in the U.S. after knocking Pepsi out of the number 2 spot. While “Dr Pepper has been gaining, [Pepsi] has been declining, and they’re meeting in the middle,” Duane Stanford, editor of Beverage Digest, told CNN.

Whataburger Birthday Celebration

Whataburger is celebrating its 75th birthday this year in style: From Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time, Whataburger Rewards members can grab a Whataburger for just 75 cents. This is a digital-only offer and limited to one per customer Rewards account, and guests can include add ons to their burgers for an additional charge.