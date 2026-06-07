These chains serve standout chicken Parmesan sandwiches worth ordering.

If you are craving chicken parmesan but don’t feel like eating with a knife and fork, order it as a sandwich. The chicken parm sandwich is one of my favorites. Similar to the pasta dish, it comes with a delicious, breaded, seasoned chicken cutlet topped with melted mozzarella cheese and smothered in marinara sauce, then sandwiched between a sub roll or two pieces of bread. The hot sandwich is super delicious when you can find it. Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best chicken parmesan sandwiches, according to diners.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

Carrabba’s Italian Grill serves a delicious version of the hot sandwich. “Chicken coated with Mama Mandola’s breadcrumbs, sauteed and topped with our pomodoro sauce and Parmesan & mozzarella cheeses on toasted focaccia bread,” they write. “Carrabbas has the best to me. And I’m not a chain restaurant person. Their chicken is thinner which I prefer,” a Redditor says.

Cheesecake Factory

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The Chicken Parmesan Sandwich at Cheesecake Factory is another fan favorite. It starts with a tender breast of chicken that is lightly coated in Parmesan breadcrumbs and cooked to perfection. Then it is topped with tomato sauce, and melted cheese, served on a fresh, warm French roll. “Absolutely worth every bite! The Cheesecake Factorys chicken parm sandwich is a delicious blend of flavors that never disappoints. Highly recommend!” one writes.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

If you make it to Romano’s Macaroni Grill for lunch, be sure to order the chicken parmesan sandwich. The breaded breast is served on a toasted hero, served with truffle fries and house-made ketchup. It is “delicious” and “excellent,” according to a TripAdvisor reviewer.

Penn Station

Penn Station Subs specializes in East Coast-style sub sandwiches, and the chicken parmesan, made with a grilled chicken breast, melted provolone and Parmesan cheeses, a sprinkling of oregano, and pizza sauce, with a choice of sauteed onions and fresh mushrooms, is a favorite.

Which Wich Chicken Parm

Over at Which Wich, the chicken parmesan sandwich, made with chicken cutlets, marinara, and melted mozzarella cheese, is a hit. You can get it in three sizes: small, large, and super, and you can customize it with vegetables, including hot pepper mix, olive salad, banana peppers, and crispy onion strings, at no extra charge. The mozzarella can be replaced with alternatives like provolone. Customers give it the thumbs up.