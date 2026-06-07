5 Restaurant Chains With the Best Sausage and Peppers, According to Diners

Enjoy perfectly seasoned, savory combinations served on fresh bread or platters.

Sausage and peppers are the perfect savory combo, whether as a platter or in a soft bread roll. This simple, no-frills dish is packed with flavor, from the rich grilled sausage to the sweet tasty peppers. If you’re craving sausage and peppers but want to know you’re getting the best, many chains have outstanding variations diners are obsessed with. Here are five chains where the sausage and peppers are absolutely delicious, fans say.

Portillo’s

Portillo’s Italian Beef & Sausage Combo contains Italian pork sausage and slow-roasted Italian beef on French bread, topped with oven-roasted sweet peppers or hot giardiniera peppers. “The seasoning is identical to Italian sausage you get on pizza,” one fan said. “The beef itself is very tender, very juicy. They use a thick bread, but that’s okay because it soaks up all the juices. And they give you a lot of pepper switch-ups cut through the grease.”

PepperJax Grill

PepperJax Grill diners can grab the Just Right Sausage and load it up with toppings including peppers. “This was our first time to visit Pepper Jax but certainly plan on returning . Lots of variety and the food is prepared right in front of you. So glad we gave it a try,” one diner said.

Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders

Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders has plenty of delicious sandwiches and pizzas on the menu. The Stromboli Grinder is made with Italian sausage, cheese, pasta sauce, onions, green peppers, and banana pepper rings. “Their grinders are AMAZING!!” one diner said. “It puts any sub shop to shame!! Many options from Chicago Philly Steak, Bellacino Club, Pizza Grinder, etc. Comes with plenty of toppings and cooked in the oven and topped with fresh veggies.”

Piada Italian Street Food

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Diners at Piada Italian Street Food can make their own piada with sausage and sweet and spicy peppers. “My son is an extremely picky eater and he loved the food. He got the piada with italian sausage. Simple menu, nothing complicated, cheap and good food,” one diner said.

Al’s Beef

The Beef & Sausage Regular Combo at Al’s Beef is made with char-grilled Italian Sausage and Italian Beef on fresh baked French bread. Guests can add Hot Giardiniera and/or Sweet Peppers. “We got the Big Combo (with Italian Sausage), large fries and also the loaded fries. Everything was delicious. The beef is thin sliced, wonderfully soggy and a joy,” one fan shared.