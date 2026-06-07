These chains serve standout country ham biscuits with Southern flavor.

If you live in the South, you are well aware that everything is better on a biscuit. That includes eggs, sausage, gravy, cheese, and ham. If you are a fan of ham biscuits, which are suitable for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you don’t have to head south of the Mason-Dixon line to indulge in one. There are a number of sit-down and fast food chains serving the sweet-meets-savory item. Where should you go to get one? Here are 5 restaurant chains with the best country ham biscuits, according to diners.

Bojangles

The Bojangles Country Ham Biscuit features a generous slice of savory, salt-cured country ham nestled inside their signature, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. And, it costs just $2.65. “I can’t remember the last time I went to Bojangles, so I decided to find one and go there. For breakfast. I had a Country Ham biscuit with egg and cheese. The meal came with their hash brown product, bo-taters. This was the best tasting biscuit I’ve had in a long time. You can watch through a window as an employee makes the biscuits. And Country Ham is a treat, much more flavorful than city ham,” a Facebooker writes.

Biscuitville

Biscuitville has several options for a ham biscuit. The most popular is the BVL Ultimate Country Ham Biscuit, which comes with two pieces of locally cured and griddle-cooked country ham, a local fried egg, and 2 slices of American cheese on a biscuit. There are other versions with or without eggs and cheese in addition to The Cuban, “A fried pork chop and locally cured, griddle-cooked country ham topped with cheese, pickles, and honey mustard on a biscuit,” the chain says. “Yesterday I grabbed a Country Ham biscuit from Biscuitville and let me tell you, it was so good! They truly have the best country ham biscuits. They know how to make their biscuits and also not skimp on putting the country ham on them,” a Facebooker says.

Tudor’s Biscuit World

Tudor’s Biscuit World also has several options, including the Country Ham Biscuit, made with their signature salty, cured country ham, a Shaved Ham Biscuit, with tender, thinner-sliced, less salty ham, the Ham Melt, your choice of ham topped with melted American cheese, and the epic The Mountaineer, loaded with thick country ham, a hash brown, and American cheese.”Tried Tudor’s for the first time a few months ago while I was in the WV area. Now I can’t stop wishing they had franchise spots in the south. I don’t think they understand how well biscuits sell down here! A guy could make a killing. And as others remarked, Tudor’s is the ideal food when you’re hungover,” a Redditor says. “The Mountaineer is the only thing I eat when I go to Tudors,” another says.

Hardee’s

The Hardee’s Country Ham Biscuit features a slice of salty, savory country ham tucked into a warm, fluffy, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuit. Diners swear it is the best fast-food option because of the from-scratch biscuit. “Hardee’s biscuits have been the best for 30 years. Always better than McDonalds,” one Redditor says.

Cracker Barrel

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If you dine at Cracker Barrel order the Biscuit Breakfast, which comes with two hand-rolled buttermilk biscuits with your choice of meat, including Sugar Ham or Country Ham, and one classic side. Cracker Barrel also has legendary biscuits, which it recently revamped. “Fresh baked biscuits…better than you remember,” they wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “We aim to serve up the best food possible, starting with our biscuits. From now on, our biscuits will be even better than you remember. Rolled by hand and baked fresh throughout the day,” the restaurant added.