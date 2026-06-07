These chain restaurants are known for generous portions worth sharing.

Bigger isn’t always better, especially when it comes to food portions. Personally, I would rather enjoy a lick-every-last-crumb-off-the-plate-delicious meal than nibble on average food with enough to bring home as leftovers. Fortunately, there are some chain restaurants that understand the assignment, cooking up finger-licking-good food in portion sizes big enough to share. Where can you get generously sized meals for two that leave you full and satisfied? Here are 5 restaurant chains where one meal feeds two people, according to diners.

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory has a decades-long reputation for its extensive menu filled with delicious dishes in exaggerated portions that are big enough to share and even bring home a doggie bag. “I was there a few weeks ago and someone I was eating with ordered the chicken tenders and I kid you not- there was like 15 chicken tenders in the meal. It could have lasted me a whole week,” one person stated.

Cheddar’s

Cheddar’s is a southern chain with large portion sizes and reasonable prices. “I got like 20 tenders, huge batch of fries, rice, beans, and six croissants from Cheddar’s the other day for $30,” one person revealed. “For Cheddars specifically, the buffalo chicken wrap is awesome for multiple meals. I have no idea why but instead of one large wrap, you get two. Each one is cut in half, and one half is enough for me – so I can get 4 meals out of the one entree,” another agreed.

Black Bear Diner

The Black Bear Diner is a popular spot for comfort food served in heaping portions. “They give you a ton of food, they make it part of their mission, as written on the paper menu, to make sure you don’t leave hungry,” says a Redditor. “Their portions are insane!” another agrees. “Black Bear Diner typically has large portions for many of their items. For example, just the other day, I got a meatloaf dinner, you pick two sides, and also get a big cornbread muffin and soup or salad. Depending on your appetite and side choices, it could’ve stretched to 2-3 meals easily,” a third says.

Texas Roadhouse

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Texas Roadhouse takes its name seriously, offering “go big or go home” sized meals, including generous steaks and bottomless rolls that will satisfy those who arrive with an empty tummy. “I read an article that said a family take out meal of chicken strips at Texas roadhouse is $40 and you get chicken strips, salad, and I think two sides and rolls. The article said it can make several meals,” one person writes. “My husband and I can split the largest steak and it’s cheaper than 2 steaks and we each get a side and order an extra side,” another says.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden is the spot for never-ending soup, salad, and breadsticks that usually fill diners up before they even get to their entrees. “Olive Garden, but go for a sit down meal so that you can get the soup and salad. Then box up the entirety of your entree,” one suggests. It is “so good for multiple meals, go there load up on the free breadsticks and the unlimited soup or salad that comes with the purchase of a meal and then take the meal home,” another says.