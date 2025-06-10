7 Egg Brands to Check in Your Fridge After the Massive Recall

If you eat eggs, you’ll want to pay attention to this: According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, there is a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. The CDC reports that as of June 5, a total of 79 people have reported salmonella infections across seven states, all stemming from the consumption of eggs. Here is what you need to know to protect yourself from getting sick.

1.7 Million Eggs Are Being Recalled

The FDA states that August Egg Company of Hilmar, California, is recalling 1,700,000 dozen brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs. The eggs “have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella,” they state.

Here Are the Initial Symptoms of Salmonella

In case you don’t know, Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. “Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain,” says the FDA.

Here Are the Severe Symptoms

While most people only experience the initial symptoms, in “rare circumstances,” infection with Salmonella may progress into the organism getting into the bloodstream “and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis,” the FDA says.

Here Is Where and When the Contaminated Eggs Were Sold

According to the FDA, the potentially contaminated eggs were distributed from February 3, 2025, through May 15, 2025. They had sell-by dates from March 4, 2025, to June 4, 2025, and were sold at retail locations in California and Nevada, including Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raley’s, Food 4 Less, and Ralphs.

Look for These Plant Codes and Packaging Details

The recalled eggs will have a plant code number (P-6562 or CA5330) printed on the carton or package, along with Julian Dates between 32 and 126. As for packaging, the recalled retail eggs were sold in fiber or plastic cartons, with the above codes printed on one side of the carton.

Brands of the Eggs

Clover Organic Large Brown 12 eggs

First Street Cage Free Large Brown Loose 1 case=150 eggs

Nulaid Medium Brown Cage Free

Marketside Organic Large Cage Free Brown

Raley’s Large Cage Free Brown

Simple Truth Medium and Large Brown Cage Free

Sun Harvest Organic Cage Free Large Brown

Sunnyside

Loose

The August Egg Company Is Not Selling Fresh Eggs Right Now

August Egg Company is not selling fresh shell eggs at this time, per the FDA. “Our firm has voluntarily been diverting eggs to an egg-breaking plant for over 30 days, which pasteurizes the eggs and kills any potential foodborne pathogens,” they told the organization.