6 Egg Mistakes That Could Make You Sick, Experts Warn

Eggs are part of a healthy diet but just like poultry, meat and fish, eggs must be handled and stored correctly or sickness can occur, especially with the ride of Avian Flu. The shell of an egg can contain Salmonella, a bacteria that causes food poisoning, but consumers can play a key role in preventing illness from happening.

"Handling eggs in a safe and sanitary way helps stop salmonella contamination," says Jacek Szymanowski, PN Certified Nutritionist and Health Coach. "Eggs carry a lot of salmonella, which is a harmful bacteria. Unfortunately, the bacteria can multiply pretty quickly if eggs are not handled and stored properly. Proper storage, preparation and general hygiene practices keep eggs safe and reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses."

Salmonella can get on egg shells when chickens lay the eggs and they touch bird droppings. According to FoodSafety.gov, eggs sold at grocery stores are not as risky because they're properly washed before reaching the shelves, but it can still happen. If a foodborne illness such as does happen, symptoms such as fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting, typically start six hours to six days after infection and last up to a week.

To help reduce the chance of getting sick from eggs, Eat This, Not That! spoke with food experts who share tips on how to handle eggs safely.

Leave Eggs in the Original Carton

How you store your eggs matters, so don't throw away the egg carton. "We meticulously design them as the perfect storage devices! Why spend the time and energy to transfer them to a less-than-ideal container," says Sarah Beth Tanner, "Eggfluencer" at Pete & Gerry's, a pioneer in humane egg production.

According to Get Cracking, the carton protects the eggs from absorbing other odors in the fridge through the pores in the shells. The original packing also clearly marks the expiration date and the cartons are designed to position the eggs in the correct way–the large end up so the yolk stays centered.

Find the Right Space in the Fridge

Where you place your eggs in the fridge makes a difference. In order to keep eggs fresh, Tanner says to "avoid storing the eggs on the very top shelf, the door compartments, or any corners where cold air might not circulate as well – eggs can freeze and break in these areas!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Eggs Need a Certain Temperature

Another important safety feature to note is the temperature. According to tanner, "Refrigerating eggs at 40°F or colder prevents bacterial growth on the freshly cleaned shells, so be sure your fridge is in the perfect window between 35°- 40°F. U.S. commercial egg producers like Pete & Gerry's are required to maintain eggs under refrigeration at all times, and it's smart for consumers to follow suit."

Wash Your Hands

Washing your hands after touching an egg is important, says John Adler, Head Chef and SVP of Blue Apron. "The risk of salmonella is not really within the egg itself, but actually on the shell itself. So, like all things when it comes to sanitation, wash your hands after handling."

Bryan Quoc Le, Ph.D. Food Science Consultant, agrees and emphasizes, to wash your hands with soap and hot water. "Salmonella may be present, and this pathogen can easily spread to other surfaces where it can survive and infect others who touch those surfaces."

Don't Wash Eggs At Home

Washing eggs before cooking seems like a logical thing to do, but according to experts, eggs should not be washed.

"Never wash an egg at home – this can push bacteria through the shell. If you come across an egg with dirt on it, you should simply wipe it off with a dry cloth or paper towel," says Tanner.

Eggs have a protective shell called the bloom, which serves as a protection for the egg. When washed, the risk of Salmonella increases because the water can enter through the pores of the shell. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg processors are required by government regulations to "carefully wash and sanitize USDA-graded eggs" with compounds that meet FDA regulations.

Don't Leave Eggs Out

Eggs must be refrigerated to prevent bacteria.

"Don't leave your eggs out on the counter for more than two hours," says Tanner.

Bacteria can rapidly grow on a warm egg shell and possibly cause salmonella.

In addition, eggs should be served immediately after cooking, or refrigerated and used within three to four days," per Get Cracking. Finally, if you're entertaining and serving a cold egg dish, it's always recommended to keep the dish on ice to prevent potential foodborne illness.