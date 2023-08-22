5 Ways Emily Ratajkowski Gets Her Toned Slim Body

Emily Ratajkowski is the definition of hot girl summer and is heating up social media with steamy pics and videos of herself showing off her toned abs and legs. The Gone Girl actress just dropped several new stunning images flaunting her slim physique in different barely-there bathing suits and lingerie that are racking up millions of likes. Ratajkowski has been making headlines ever since exploding on the scene in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video 10 years ago for her much-buzzed-about body, and wrote a book titled My Body about power, beauty, and feminism.

While the 32-year-old is one of the hottest and in-demand models, you won't catch her counting calories or doing a fad diet to stay slim. Instead, she prefers balance, staying active and not obsessing too much over what she looks like. Here are five ways she stays fit and what health experts say about her regime.

1 She Drinks Turmeric and Beet Juice

Like everyone else in Los Angeles, the mother of one is no different when it comes to juicing. "For me, it's about feeling good about what you eat," she told the New York Times. "I do love turmeric and beet juices. It's so L.A., you can't avoid it."

What the Expert Says: "Turmeric is known as one of the most ancient antioxidants," sports performance dietitian Destini Moody, RD, CSSD, LD, states. "Indeed, it's been used as a form of medicine in Asia for centuries due to its ability to fight harmful inflammation in the body. Try having golden milk or adding turmeric to grains like rice every once in a while to reap the benefits." She adds, "Beet juice contains nitrates which are not only beneficial for heart health, but help to dilate the blood vessels to improve blood flow. Not only is this great for your circulatory system, but can help your performance in the gym. Many Olympians swear by drinking beet juice prior to an event to improve oxygen availability and improve endurance performance. So, beet juice can help keep you in shape by making your workouts more effective, especially if they are endurance-style workouts."

2 She Cooks A Lot

Ratajkowski enjoys whipping up a healthy meal and told Elle, "I cook a lot, so that really helps: You know how much salt and sugar and all of that kind of stuff you are putting in your body."

What the Expert Says: According to Moody, "The problem with eating at restaurants when trying to stay in shape is that restaurants want to keep you coming back for their delicious food and generous portions that make you feel like you're getting your money's worth. We may also find ourselves eating more food than we would at home." She continues, "This could either be because we don't want to waste food we've paid a premium for or because distractions like conversations with friends desensitize us to how much we are eating. In any case, you have a lot more control over the quality of your ingredients when you cook most of your meals which can make you healthier in the long run."

3 She Likes To Take Group Fitness Classes

The model likes outdoor activities like walking and hiking, but when she does hit the gym, she prefers group classes. "I'm one of those people who, if I go to the gym by myself, there's a 50/50 chance of me actually working out and really pushing myself, so the class environment works really, really well for me," she told InStyle.

What the Expert Says: "In a fitness class there is usually a varied amount of participants that are in different stages of their wellness journey," Certified fitness instructor, Pilates teacher and Mindset & Movement coach Nadia Murdock states. "This can help to curb the intimidation factor that comes with joining a gym. In addition, most classes will always offer modifications that allow you to feel comfortable no matter your level of fitness. Lastly, the energy of a good class can really help to keep you motivated when you feel you can't continue or lack motivation."

4 She Does Zumba

One specific class Ratajkowski loves is Zumba. "I am also someone who, even in a class, will get chatty and [distracted]" she told InStyle. I think that's the great thing about [Zumba]— the music keeps me really focused and in the zone," she continues. "You just feel like you're, you know, Superwoman really pushing herself. You end up working harder and it's a better, more intense workout, without even noticing."

What the Expert Says: "I strongly believe that Zumba can be an effective workout but should definitely be paired with some form of strength training. With that being said, Zumba can work a number of different muscle groups, boost your heart health, maintain a good cardiovascular respiratory system as well as help you de-stress," says Murdock.

5 She Likes to Dance

Scroll through Ratajkowski's TikToks and you're likely to see cute videos of her dancing. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What the Expert Says: "Dance is a form of self-expression and an excellent way to de-stress," Murdock explains. "When stress is lower in the body you are able to sleep better, control your weight, have less tension, and be in a good mood! In addition to that you will see an improvement in muscle strength and aerobic fitness. It's also excellent for improving your endurance, increasing flexibility, and forming better coordination."