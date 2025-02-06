9 Super Bowl LIX Food Ads Everyone's Talking About Right Now

The Super Bowl is famous for many things ranging from football and a star-studded halftime show to food and of course, epic commercials. In years past you had to wait until game day to experience some of the year's most highly anticipated television ads. You don't have to wait to watch some of them this year, as they have already hit YouTube. Here are the 9 most talked-about Super Bowl LIX food ads you can watch right now.

Häagen-Dazs

Play

It's a Fast & Furious reunion with ice cream. Ludacris, Vin Diesel, and Michelle Rodriguez star in Häagen-Dazs ice cream's first Super Bowl ad, a "Not So Fast, Not So Furious" cross-country journey dubbed "Dazs Drive." A partnership between the ice cream brand and West Coast Customs, the spot features a 1963 Cadillac Series 62 convertible and a trip from Los Angeles to New Orleans for the big game.

Hellmann's

Play

Everyone has been dying for a When Harry Met Sally revival, but nobody expected it would be courtesy of Hellmann's mayo. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunite in a deli a la a classic scene from the movie. In it, Ryan adds the brand's mayo to her sandwich, experiencing pure ecstasy. There is even a cameo by Sydney Sweeney in When Sally Met Hellmann's, who repeats the iconic line, "I'll have what she's having."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Uber Eats

Play

Matthew McConaughey teamed up with A-listers such as Martha Stewart, Charli xcx, Kevin Bacon, Greta Gerwig, and Sean Evans for the annual Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. In it, he tries to figure out the history of football, with a theory that the sport was invented to sell food.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

Play

Seal stars in a new commercial for Mountain Dew Baja Blast, which self-admittedly doesn't make a whole lot of sense. It involves Mountain Dew's Mountain Dude, the tropical lime-spiked soda, and seals – and one seal with Seal's face – singing "Kiss From a Lime"

Hershey

Play

The Hershey Company is launching a new candy, the Chocolate Lava Big Cup, in a Super Bowl ad called "Don't Eat Lava." The commercial pokes fun at the "don't step on lava," game that kids play, but features a tagline: "Don't eat lava — eat new Reese's Chocolate Lava Big Cup."

Instacart

Play

Instacart is bringing all your favorite brands to the Super Bowl in their ad "We're Here." A host of brand mascots, from the Kool-Aid Man to the Energizer Bunny, appear, reminding you that they can all be at your door within a moment when you order via the app.

Pringles

Play

It is the year of Adam Brody, who stars In Pringles' "The Call of the Mustaches" commercial. After running out of chips at a party, he summons a fleet of Pringles by blowing in the can. Mustaches, from celebs including James Harden, Nick Offerman, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and even Mr. Potato Head detach from them to find Pringles cans at grocery stores and fly their way to Brody – only to slam into a glass window and fall to the floor.

Totino's

Play

Making their way to the Super Bowl before the Detroit Lions, I Think You Should Leave and Detroiters stars (and longtime Second City pals) Tim Robinson and Sam Richardson star in a big ad for Totino's pizza rolls, called "Chazmo Finally Goes Home." The E.T parody might have you crying (laughing) as the dorks wish a heartfelt farewell to a cute little alien. Don't let the door crush you on the way out.

Dunkin'

Play

The first teaser for Dunkin' has dropped, featuring Succession star Jeremy Strong diving deep into his method acting roots—literally. In the clip, Strong emerges from a Dunkin' can, drenched in slimy coffee grounds. "What are you doing in there?" the Boston Strong Ben Affleck asks, visibly confused. "We're doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, right?" Strong replies, spitting out coffee grounds and fully committed to the role. "I'm just trying to find the character," he adds. "I think I found a way in. You're from Boston, I'm from Boston. Dunkin' is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Redcoats are coming."

Ben, trying to keep up, responds, "You're an artist, and I get that, but how long is this 'bean method' going to take?" Without missing a beat, Strong answers, "I mean, I'll be ready in like three hours."