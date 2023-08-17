7 Steps to Eating Like Cindy Crawford for Weight Loss

Cindy Crawford exploded onto the modeling scene in the '80s and quickly established herself as a force, but it was her unforgettable pop culture moments that cemented her icon status. Her appearance in George Michael's "Freedom" video lip-syncing is legendary and who can forget her 1992 Super Bowl Pepsi commercial or her MTV House of Style days? Crawford will forever be known as one of the OG supermodels alongside Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista who are all teaming up for the September cover of Vogue, in addition to a new Apple TV+ series, The Super Models, which debuts September 20th.

There were no bigger names walking the catwalk during the 90s and Crawford went on to sign high-end contracts with Pepsi and Revlon, launching her further into superstardom. Today Crawford enjoys a more quiet life in Malibu, Calif with her family, but the 57-year-old still juggles multiple business ventures like her skincare line Meaningful Beauty and Cindy's Essentials, which is a meal plan with Urban Remedy that consumers can buy and eat like the model. Here's a look at what Crawford eats, according to her meal plan, and what nutrition experts think.

1 She Eats a Low-Glycemic Diet

All the foods in Cindy's Essentials are low glycemic. A low glycemic diet is a plan based on how foods affect blood sugar.

What the Expert Says: "Low-glycemic foods are those that have a relatively low impact on blood sugar levels when consumed," Sam Schleiger MS, RDN, CD, CLT, IFNCP, tells us. "They are digested and absorbed more slowly by the body, leading to a gradual and steady release of glucose into the bloodstream. This slow and steady release helps maintain more stable blood sugar levels compared to high-glycemic foods that cause rapid spikes and drops in blood sugar." She adds, "Low-glycemic foods typically have a glycemic index (GI) value of 55 or less on a scale of 0 to 100. The glycemic index ranks carbohydrates based on how quickly they raise blood sugar levels. Foods with a low GI are usually rich in fiber, protein, and healthy fats, which contribute to their slower digestion and absorption."

Examples of low-glycemic foods include the following, according to Schleiger.

"Non-starchy vegetables: Broccoli, spinach, kale, cauliflower, bell peppers,

Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, etc.

Whole grains: Oats, quinoa, brown rice, barley, whole wheat bread, etc.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, flaxseeds, etc.

Fruits: Berries (blueberries, strawberries, raspberries), apples, oranges, pears, etc.

-Lean proteins: Chicken breast, turkey, fish, tofu, eggs, etc.

Dairy products: Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, milk (preferably low-fat or unsweetened versions)."

"If you need sustained energy to fuel an active lifestyle, then consider some low-glycemic swaps!" Angela Houlie, MS, RDN, CDN, says. "By opting for foods with a lower glycemic index, you can enjoy a gradual and sustained release of energy, preventing those dreaded energy crashes." She suggests, "For breakfast, trade your bagel for a slice of multigrain or sprouted nuts and seeds bread topped with creamy avocado and a perfectly cooked egg. This delicious swap will provide you with a nourishing meal that keeps you feeling full and energized throughout the day, supporting both weight management and an active lifestyle. Get ready to power through your day with lasting energy!"

2 She Snacks on Hummus and Veggies

In her meal plan, Crawford lists hummus and vegetables as a snack option.

What the Expert Says: "Veggies with hummus is most definitely a healthy snack when eaten in moderation," Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT with My Crohns and Colitis Team, says. "Veggies provide you with high amounts of fiber, minerals, vitamins, and other nutrients. They are also naturally low in calories. Hummus is made from chickpeas which provide a good amount of protein. Together, hummus and veggies make a great healthy snack."



3 She Drinks Warm Lemon Water

Before the mother of two does anything, she has a glass of warm lemon water with a half-squeezed lemon, which has many health benefits.

What the Expert Says: Feder explains, "Lemon is very high in vitamin C which is great for boosting your immune system. By having lemon water you are getting good amounts of vitamin C all while staying hydrated. Additionally, it can have a soothing effect on the stomach if you are experiencing some GI issues."

4 She Has a Protein Shake Every Morning

One way Crawford starts her day off is with a protein shake and back in 2020, she shared her favorite recipe. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"1 cup almond milk

1/3 frozen banana

1 cup fresh spinach

10 fresh mint leaves

1 scoop protein

2 teaspoons of @WelleCo Superelixir Greens

Small handful of cacao nibs"

What the Expert Says: "Protein takes a long time for your body to digest which is great for staying full for long periods of time," Feder says. "By having it for breakfast you can help keep your caloric intake under control which is great for staying slim and healthy. Additionally, protein intake can support lean muscle tissue and is essential for several other bodily functions."

5 She's Mindful of Where Her Food Comes From

Everything in her Urban Remedy meal plan is non-GMO and organic.

What the Expert Says: "Being conscious about your food's origins and content helps ensure that you're not only consuming nutrient-rich items but also ethically sourced ones," Nutrition Coach Paul Bailey says. "Knowing where your food comes from can also shed light on its freshness, how it's been treated (pesticides, antibiotics), and the environmental impact of its production. When you are informed, you make choices that are healthier for both you and the planet."

6 She Eats Almonds

Another snack Crawford has is spicy lemon almonds.

What the Expert Says: "Almonds are high in fiber, healthy fats, and protein, all of which are essential for our health," Feder tells us. "The healthy fats are good for reducing bad cholesterol in our body and improving heart health. The high amount of fiber is great for optimizing your digestion and regularity in your bowel movements. Lastly, there is a decent amount of protein in almonds which is great for supporting lean muscle and satiety."

7 She Eats A Lot of Salads

On the meal plan, there are several different salads listed including a rainbow salad, green tea leaf salad and a seasonal arugula salad.

What the Expert Says: "Eating salads is great for getting a variety of vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber, all while staying low calorie," Feder states. "This will provide your body with a lot of the nutrients it needs to function and help keep your digestive tract moving. This is great for staying healthy and slim."