7 Once-Beloved Chicken Chains That Failed Miserably

Few things are more American than fried chicken—chicken is the most popular meat in the U.S., outpacing even beef. Whether grilled, fried, or roasted, people can't get enough of the delicious and (mostly affordable) meat. Over the years there are many chicken-focused restaurants that have done incredibly well (KFC, Jollibee, and Chick-fil-A immediately come to mind) but sadly, many have been unable to maintain initial levels of success, and have either massively downsized or disappeared altogether. Here are 7 once-beloved chicken chains that failed to live up to early promise.

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Country legend Kenny Rogers was a legend in the music industry, not so much in the restaurant field. Believe it or not, Rogers once backed a rotisserie chicken chain called Kenny Rogers Roasters, which all but disappeared in the United States after filing for bankruptcy in 1998, but still exists in South East Asia. Fans of the chain still remember the restaurant fondly. "Was pretty good, different from KFC and Popeye's they had good cornbread too," one Redditor shared. "Had it back in the mid 90s in NY as a kid the store was gone in less than a year too if I can recall."

Chicken George

Established in 1979, Baltimore-based restaurant chain Chicken George once aimed to rival KFC, but ended up filing for bankruptcy in 1991. Newspaper reports from 1987 show the company was in disarray and struggling to stay alive. "Chicken George was auctioned off on Jan. 13 by court-appointed trustee Howard A. Rubenstein to Hill & Sons Management Co. Inc. of Baltimore for $210,000. Hill & Sons outbid HJ&T Inc. of Baltimore for the Chicken George trade name, secret recipes, machinery and equipment, patents and franchise agreements," said the Washington Post.

Minnie Pearl's Chicken

Established in the late 1960s, Minnie Pearl's Chicken was named after the beloved country comedienne (real name Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon). The company collapsed in the 1970s after being investigated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although Cannon was cleared after the investigation, the damage was done and the chain never recovered.

Cluck-U Chicken

New Jersey chicken chain Cluck-U Chicken was known for delicious super-spicy wings and a college-town following, but financial difficulties have taken their toll on the company. "Back in the long long ago before Uber was a thing when I was in college me and a friend walked in there at God knows what hour, ordered something for delivery, and asked the delivery driver to also take us with him. 10/10 good drunk chicken," one Redditor fondly recalled.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Boston Market

Boston Market is still open, but has dealt with its fair share of serious financial problems and bankruptcies. "They went from 1000 locations down to 30 with no actual headquarters since it's been seized due to unpaid taxes and payroll taxes. There's over 140 active lawsuits against them ranging from wage disputes to vendor issues. I remember as a kid in the 90s if we got Boston Market whooooo boy!!! What a treat!! My family was on the low end of middle class so we didn't get to eat out that often," one Redditor recalled.

Red Barn (Chicken Division)

Red Barn was a popular restaurant chain famed for its fried chicken. Founded in 1964, the company was all but defunct by 1988, although a handful of restaurants were still trying to survive, like one that closed recently in Utah. "This is so sad. Red Barn Chicken was starting to become one of my go-to places for a quick meal, and I loved the thrift store. The guys were always so nice," one Redditor said.

Golden Skillet

Some independent Golden Skillet locations are still in operation, but the franchise never recovered after being bought out by Dairy Queen in 1981. Founded in 1968, this Southern-style fried chicken chain once had over 200 locations globally. "In 2021, the final remaining corporate store in Portsmouth, operated by Richard 'Chicken Man' Oglesby for most of its 35-year run, shuttered," reports Richmond Magazine.