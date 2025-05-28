7 Fancy Costco Items You’d Never Expect to Find There

Costco is a great place to shop for the basics, including eggs, milk, toilet paper, body wash, and diapers. But one of my favorite things about shopping at Costco warehouses and on the website, is that you never know what fancy items you will find – and usually for a lot less than you would pay other places. From gourmet food to luxury perfume and even five-star resorts, here are 7 Costco items that are way fancier than you’d expect at a warehouse store.

Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

Over on the Costco website, they sell a lot gourmet meat and fish that isn’t available in the stores, including Rastelli’s Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes. Currently there is a great deal on 20 count box, which comes with a total of five pounds of vacuum sealed and individually wrapped premium blue crab meat crab cakes, ready to defrost and pan sear or grill. Get the box for $50 off, or $149.99 including UPS 2nd day air shipping now through May 31.

Panasonic Air Fryer Toaster Oven

If you are on the market for a gourmet-worthy air frying gadget, the website just dropped this Panasonic Air Fryer Toaster Oven. The 18000 watt gadget features one cubic food of cooking space, perfect for quickly making a personal pizza or even a roast. It offers 11 functions from toast to air fry and can be yours for $249.99.

11 Costco Products That Shoppers Say Are Secretly Luxury

Bond No.9 Perfume

Bond No.9 is considered one of the most luxurious fragrance brands in the world. I was shocked to see a 3.4-ounce bottle of Bond No.9 Queens Eau de Parfum selling for $322.99. A slightly smaller 3.3-ounce bottle retails for almost $100 more, $420, at Bloomingdale’s. Costco is also selling the same size of Bond No.9 Governor’s Island for the same price, which retails for even more ($450) elsewhere.

Roses

Roses are such a treat, usually reserved for special occasions. However, the flowers are so cheap at Costco, you can send them just because. I recently treated by mother to 50 red roses from Costco and had them delivered overnight for less than $60 – so much less than I would have paid for an arrangement at a florist. They arrived fresh and in their buds, and she swears they lasted longer than any flowers she has ever received.

7 Costco Products That Are ‘Secret Steals’ According to Members

Tineco iFloor 3 Ultra

Why would you buy any sort of cleaning gadget anywhere other than Costco? The Tineco iFloor 3 Ultra vacuums and mops simultaneously, cutting so much from your total cleaning time. Costco sells the luxury cleaning tool for just $249.99, a total steal for the lightweight and cordless item.

Dyson Purifier Cool TP11 with Replacement Filter

I keep a Dyson purifier on every floor of my home, and swear they are an investment worth making not just for clean air, but heating and cooling also. I was pleasantly surprised to see the Dyson Purifier Cool TP11 with Replacement Filter is on rare sale, at $110 off the already low Costco price. Not only does it offer whole-room purification, but it also cools quickly and comes in handy for those days you don’t want to turn on the AC but are feeling too warm.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Lotte New York Palace “Stay 4, Pay 3” Package

If you aren’t using your Costco membership to book travel, you are losing money. Costco Executive members get a 2 percent reward on all travel bookings, and there are so many sweet (or should I say, suite, deals. For example, you can book a room at my favorite New York City Hotel, The Lotte New York Palace. The “Stay 4, Pay 3” package includes a free night, room upgrade, and a $100 resort credit. It also includes Private ground transportation to and from hotel and all applicable taxes. Valid for travel through 8/25/25, book by 8/21/25)