Farmer Boys Launches New Affordable Menu Under $10

Fast-casual chain Farmer Boys just introduced a new Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu, with seven delicious meals starting at just $9.99—all made with the high-quality, farm-sourced ingredients the restaurant is famous for. "At Farmer Boys we believe great food shouldn't come with a high price tag. That's why we created the Farmstand Fresh & Affordable Menu—to give our guests the flavor, quality, and value they deserve," said Joseph Ortiz, president and chief operating officer of Farmer Boys. So what's on the menu for lucky guests? Read on to find out more.

What's On the Menu?

Farmer Boys is offering the following box meals options, starting at $9.99:

Big Cheese® Box – A quarter-pounder 100% USDA fresh, never-frozen beef patty, topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, freshly sliced tomato, dill pickles, diced onion, and house-made 1000 Island dressing. Served on a locally baked premium brioche bun, with a small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

Double Big Cheese® Box – A 1/2lb. double Big Cheese with small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

3pc Chicken Strips Box – Three tender, seasoned, and battered white meat chicken strips fried to crispy perfection, with Texas toast, small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

4pc Chicken Strips Box – Four crispy, seasoned, and battered white meat chicken strips, with Texas toast, small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Box – A perfectly grilled chicken breast with tomato, green leaf lettuce, and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. Served with small Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

2pc Battered Fish Box – Two beer-battered Alaska pollock fillets, crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, paired with small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

3pc Battered Fish Box – Three beer-battered Alaska pollock fillets, crispy on the outside and flaky on the inside, served with small Always Crispy Fries® and a small drink.

"With rising costs everywhere, we want our guests to know they can always count on Farmer Boys for delicious, farm-fresh high-quality meals that don't break the bank," Ortiz said. "Limited time offers often leave guests wanting more – either their favorite deal disappears too quickly, or the selection is too narrow. That's why we designed this rotating menu that keeps things fresh while ensuring our guests always have affordable, high-quality options they can rely on."

Selection of Fixin's

Guests who prefer a smaller meal can choose from the Fixin's, designed to be enjoyed as a lighter bite to mix and match:

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Mini Cakes Skillet

Jr. Cheeseburger

Crispy French Toast Dippers

Parm-Crusted Grilled Cheese Sandwich

2pc. Chicken Strips

All-Beef Chili

"Farmers use a Farmstand to highlight their season's best variety of fresh items at prices designed to move," said Noah Chillingworth, chief marketing officer at Farmer Boys. "Whether you're craving beef, chicken, or fish—served as strips or in a sandwich— our Farmstand menu has something for everyone. With a starting price of just $9.99, there are no surprises—our meals are made fresh with hand-sliced vegetables, traditionally fermented pickles, and house-made buttermilk ranch, ensuring the Farmstand Fresh & Affordable menu doesn't compromise on quality."

Food Quality

The new menu might be affordable but no corners were cut where quality is concerned. "Guests can enjoy meals made with fresh, never-frozen burger patties, wild-caught Alaska pollock fish fillets, whole-muscle grilled chicken breast, hand-cut green leaf lettuce, freshly sliced tomatoes, diced onions, old-fashioned fermented pickles, and scratch-made dressings and dipping sauces—ensuring every bite is bursting with farm-fresh flavor," the company says.

Nothing But Love

Farmer Boys has a loyal following from customers who love the food but would sometimes balk at prices—something the new affordable menu is sure to improve. "FarmerBoys is pricey but great," one Redditor said. "They have a lot of options when it comes to food. If you want a great salad, they have one. When you want an amazing burger, they have one. When you want an amazing sandwich, they have one." Another fan agreed, saying, "When you want an amazing breakfast burrito, THEY HAVE ONE ☺️☺️."

VIF App

Customers can enjoy the new Farmstand Fresh and Affordable menu via dine-in, drive-thru, or online pickup through the Farmer Boys' VIF App, or by visiting www.farmerboys.com. The VIF (Very Important Farmers) app allows guests to skip the line and get their food faster. Members can also earn points with every purchase at the restaurant, plus get access to exclusive daily deals, holiday offers, and sneak peeks of menu items before they officially launch.