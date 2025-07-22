5 Fast-Food Burgers With Questionable Ingredients

Fast food hamburgers may be delicious, but aren’t always good for you. “Fast food can be convenient, but it often contains hidden ingredients like hydrogenated oils, chemical preservatives, and artificial flavoring that your body doesn’t need,” explains Stephanie McNally, Nutritionist at Lifetime Fitness. “These additives may contribute to inflammation, poor digestion, and long-term health concerns when eaten regularly. An occasional burger is perfectly okay, but your everyday meals should focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods that support your energy, mood, and overall well-being. It’s not about being perfect. It’s about making informed choices more often.” Here are five fast food burgers with questionable ingredients, and one to order instead.

McDonald’s Big Mac

The McDonald’s Big Mac is one of the most famous burgers in fast food land, but the large sandwich has some questionable ingredients.

High Fructose Corn Syrup (in bun and Big Mac sauce): “Linked to obesity and metabolic issues,” says McNally.

Propylene Glycol Alginate: “A thickener also used in antifreeze; generally recognized as safe but controversial,” she notes.

Sodium Benzoate: “A preservative that can form benzene (a known carcinogen) under certain conditions.”

Artificial Flavors: A ‘vague’ term that can “mask chemical additives,” she notes.

Burger King Whopper

Another famous burger, the Burger King Whopper, also contains questionable ingredients.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mono- and Diglycerides: “Emulsifiers that may contain trans fats,” explains McNally.

Caramel Color: “When made with ammonia, can contain carcinogenic compounds,” she continues.

TBHQ (in cooking oils): “A preservative linked to tumors in animal studies.”

Soy Lecithin: “Often derived from genetically modified soy.”

Wendy’s Dave’s Single

Wendy’s Dave’s Single is a simple hamburger with some complex ingredients.

Calcium Disodium EDTA (in mayo): “A preservative linked to kidney issues,” she says.

Natural Flavors: “Non-specific and can hide MSG or chemical solvents,” she adds.

Dimethylpolysiloxane (in fryer oil): “An anti-foaming agent also found in Silly Putty,” she reveals.

Jack in the Box Jumbo Jack

You might want to think twice about ordering a Jack in the Box Jumbo Jack, says McNally.

Ammonium Sulfate (in bun): “A fertilizer used as a dough conditioner,” she says.

Hydrogenated Oils: “Can contain trans fats linked to heart disease,” she continues.

Cellulose Gum: “A thickener derived from wood pulp.”

Carl’s Jr. Famous Star with Cheese

Carl’s Jr. Famous Star with Cheese is the last burger on her list with questionable ingredients.

DATEM (Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Monoglycerides): “An emulsifier that may cause heart muscle fibrosis in animals,” McNally says.

Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate: “A dough conditioner with synthetic origins.”

Enriched Flour: “Stripped of fiber and nutrients, then chemically re-enriched,” she says.

Why This Matters

Preservatives & emulsifiers are “often linked to gut and metabolic issues,” McNally says. Trans fats and processed oils are “major contributors to cardiovascular disease.” Antibiotic use in meat production “increases the risk of resistant pathogens,” while fillers, sweeteners, and natural flavors “can hide low-quality nutritional content.”

Healthier Option On the Go: In-N-Out “Protein Style” Hamburger

McNally recommends the In-N-Out “Protein Style” Hamburger, a “classic hamburger wrapped in lettuce instead of a bun,” she says. What makes it healthier? It is made out of 100% fresh beef, “no fillers or preservatives,” has no bun, so it is “lower in carbs, no added sugar or dough conditioners,” and is customizable. “Skip sauce or cheese to reduce sodium/saturated fat,” she says. “Watch out for add-ons like special sauce or double patties if managing sodium/fat.”