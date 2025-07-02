11 Fast-Food Chains That Use the Highest Quality Beef

Fast-food is no longer the cheap, convenient option it once was: These days, a combo meal can set you back as much as a regular sit-down restaurant meal, and customers expect a lot more in exchange for those higher prices. This is particularly relevant to meat, which is expensive at the best of times. Consumers want to know they are eating real ingredients made fresh, not strange frankenbeef packed with additives and fillers. So where can you rely on a decent burger made with care? Here are 11 fast-food chains that only use top quality, real beef.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s famous slogan is “Where’s the beef?” and the company has certainly lived up to that motto. “When Dave Thomas opened Wendy’s in 1969, he made a promise: fresh, never frozen beef, grilled when ordered. Over 50 years later, that promise still holds true,” the restaurant says. “Every single Wendy’s is built on Dave’s values — quality, wholesome food that’s made to order.”

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is the most popular fast-food restaurant in the U.S., and serves only fresh beef in every burger. “We serve our 100% fresh beef patties on a variety of burgers,” the company says. “Enjoy the mouthwatering fresh flavor on our classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese. Or try our Quarter Pounder with Cheese Bacon, layered with thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon or the Quarter Pounder Deluxe, topped with Roma tomato slices and crisp shredded lettuce.”

In-N-Out

In-N-Out is so dedicated to the quality of its beef, the company won’t open new locations too far away from its patty-making facilities. “Each patty is made using only fresh, individually inspected, whole chucks from premium cattle selected especially for In-N-Out Burger,” In-N-Out states. “Meat is literally steak-level quality. The butchers go through special training, I’m pretty sure the cows are specifically raised for INO, and of course the meat is never frozen,” one Redditor said.

Habit Burger and Grill

You can actually taste the difference in the Habit’s delicious char-grilled burgers. “From our crisp salads to our handspun shakes, every detail matters. We’re not just cooking; we’re spreading the laid-back, feel-good vibe of our roots,” the restaurant chain says.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is on the more expensive side for fast-food, but the company is stringent about the quality of beef on the menu. “100% all-natural Angus beef. No hormones and no antibiotics ever. Our proprietary Shack blend is freshly ground and served on a non-GMO potato bun,”Shake Shack says on its nutritional information page.

Five Guys

Also on the more pricey side, Five Guys doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to its beef. “We only use fresh ground beef. We only use peanut oil. There are no freezers in Five Guys locations, just coolers,” the chain promises. The secret to those juicy patties? Apparently an 80/20 blend.

Fatburger

Fatburger is known for serving up gigantic burgers, made to order every time. “The burger that made us famous. 100% pure lean beef, fresh ground, grilled to perfection, and built-to-order. Served on a toasted sponge-dough bun,” the chain says. “It’s always been expensive but it’s also always been the best burger you can get in Los Angeles. If you disagree heartily, you prob haven’t had one,” one loyal fan shared.

Burger King

Burger King’s famous flame-grilled burgers are made with real, quality beef. “Our beef patties are made with 100% beef with no fillers, no preservatives, no additives, no nonsense,” the company says. “We also make our flagship product, the Whopper Sandwich, with 1/4 lb of savory flame-grilled beef. Now that’s a beefy sandwich.”

Whataburger

Another chain that doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to juicy, high-quality burgers, Whataburger uses 100% fresh, never-frozen American beef. “As a burger company, our beef is the cornerstone of our commitment to fresh,” Whataburger says. “We don’t just tell our customers it’s fresh, we prove it every day, 24/7. And our beef has one of the quickest production-to-grill timelines in the quick service restaurant industry.”

Dairy Queen

Don’t sleep on Dairy Queen’s delicious char-grilled burgers. “Situated on a warm, toasted bun, we pair our 100% real beef seasoned with pickles, ketchup and mustard, delivering a comforting flavor combo. The juiciness of the patty, softness of the bun and crunch of the pickles will no doubt delight,” the chain says.

Steak ‘n Shake

Not only is Steak ‘n Shake moving away from seed oils, the chain is dedicated to serving only the best beef. “Steak ‘n Shake strongly supports the welfare of cattle raised for our supply chain needs,” the company says. “Steak ‘n Shake requires all beef suppliers adhere to the highest animal handling and care standards. Steak ‘n Shake stands for: Humane treatment of cattle throughout their life, no added hormones, no animal by-products.”