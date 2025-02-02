Chocolate Recall Raised to Highest Risk as FDA Warns of 'Death'

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has escalated a recall of chocolate-covered snacks to a Class I designation, its most serious level, citing life-threatening risks for those with severe allergies. Cal Yee Farm LLC, a California-based snack manufacturer, initially issued a recall in December for several of its chocolate and yogurt-coated products, as well as select trail mixes and toffee, due to undeclared allergens. Now, after further FDA review, the agency warns that consuming these products could lead to severe health reactions or even death for those sensitive to ingredients like milk, soy, wheat, sesame, and almonds. If you or someone in your household has food allergies, check your pantry immediately. For all the details, scroll through.

Details of the Recall

The recalled products were sold in nine states—California, Arizona, Virginia, New Mexico, Texas, Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio, and Pennsylvania—as well as online. Affected items include dark chocolate almonds, dark chocolate raisins, dark chocolate apricots, dark chocolate walnuts, yogurt-coated almonds, tropical trail mix, Cajun sesame hot sticks, and New Orleans hot mix. While most of these items contain undeclared milk, the Cajun sesame hot sticks and New Orleans hot mix also contain undeclared wheat and soybean oil, further increasing the risk for consumers with allergies. The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection uncovered mislabeling issues, revealing that products containing allergens had been distributed without proper ingredient disclosure. No illnesses have been reported so far, but consumers are urged to take this recall seriously.

FDA's Highest Risk Classification

The FDA rarely issues Class I recalls, which are reserved for products that pose a reasonable probability of severe health consequences or death. Food allergens are among the leading causes of medical emergencies related to contaminated food products, making this recall particularly urgent. Consumers who have purchased any of the affected products should immediately discard them if they have an allergy. Those with known sensitivities should avoid any potential exposure and return the product to Cal Yee Farm for a full refund. If you experience symptoms of an allergic reaction, such as difficulty breathing, swelling, or severe stomach pain, seek medical attention immediately.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

What You Should Do Now

Do not eat the recalled products if you have allergies to milk, soy, wheat, sesame, or almonds. Dispose of them immediately or return them for a refund. Consumers with questions can contact Cal Yee Farm at (707) 425-5327 between 8 AM and 4:30 PM PST, Monday through Friday. The FDA also encourages consumers to check its official recall database for updates on affected products. Cal Yee Farm has stated that it has corrected the labeling issue and is cooperating with the FDA to remove affected products from circulation. No other Cal Yee Farm items are currently part of this recall.

Food Safety Concerns on the Rise

This recall is part of a growing trend of undeclared allergen incidents, raising concerns about food labeling accuracy and manufacturer quality control. The FDA has ramped up enforcement and testing to ensure food producers comply with strict labeling regulations, but mislabeling continues to be a major issue. Consumers are urged to stay vigilant by checking ingredient labels carefully and staying updated on recall alerts. As regulatory oversight tightens, manufacturers may face stricter requirements to prevent future incidents like this.

For the latest updates, visit the FDA's recall database or the Cal Yee Farm website.

Lay's Chips Had a Similar Recall Upgrade Last Month

Last month, Frito-Lay issued an urgent recall for a limited batch of 13 oz. Lay's Classic Potato Chips due to undeclared milk, prompting a Class I recall, the FDA's highest risk designation, just like the recent chocolate-covered snack recall. The affected chips, distributed in Oregon and Washington, were pulled after a consumer complaint revealed the missing allergen labeling, posing a life-threatening risk for those with dairy allergies. While no illnesses were reported, 6,344 bags were affected, with a Best By Date of February 11, 2025 and UPC Code 28400 31041. Consumers with milk allergies should discard the product immediately or return it for a refund. This recall highlights a growing food safety concern, as undeclared allergens remain a leading cause of medical emergencies, prompting the FDA to tighten enforcement. For more details, visit the FDA's recall database or Frito-Lay's website.