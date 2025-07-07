20 High-Protein Snacks That Crush Cravings Instantly

Protein is a must-have for a healthy diet. From building and maintaining tissue to regulating hormones and carrying oxygen throughout the body, protein is an essential macronutrient that plays vital roles in our well-being. But it is also a game-changer for diet. It’s no secret that eating protein can keep you full longer which in turn can help battle overeating and unhealthy cravings. The more you’re satisfied, the less you’ll eat just to eat.

The amount of protein to eat a day varies from person to person, but according to the Cleveland Clinic, the general guidance is 0.8 to 1 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight.

-Divide your weight by 2.205 to get your weight in kilograms.

-Then you multiply that number by 0.8.

-That should tell you how many grams of protein is recommended

If you need more protein i n your diet, there’s plenty of quick on the go snacks that can help boost your daily amount. Eat This, Not That! spoke with several dietitians who share their 20 favorite high-protein snacks that can crush bad cravings. The ranking is based on the amount of protein from lowest to highest.

Ezekiel Bread

Per serving: 1 slice

Protein: 5g protein

While you’re probably not eating a piece of bread on its own, you can pair a slice of Ezekiel bread with eggs or healthy spread for a fulfilling snack. Eggs and Ezekiel bread “provides a nice mix of texture, chock full of whole grain fiber and protein,” says Linda S. Nikolakopoulos MS,RD,LDN,CDCES, Registered Dietitian/Licensed Nutritionist. “Spread a little avocado onto the toast and slice up one hard boiled egg or 3 egg whites for a filling snack which adds up to anywhere from 11 to 15g protein.

Trail Mix

Per serving: ½ c chickpeas

Per serving: ½ oz almonds

Per serving: ½ oz peanuts

Protein: 5g

Protein: 3g

Protein: 3g

We all love the trail mix with the chocolate chips and sugar-coated raisins, but that’s not healthy. But you can make your own trail mix and boost your protein. Nikolakopoulos says, “This is a hearty snack which provides lots of crunch. It contains high amounts of both fiber and protein, making it more dense and filling. Try adding some cinnamon or chili powder when roasting the chickpeas, to amp up the flavor profile. This can become either a sweet or savory snack – or try mixing the two for a snack that will be sure to satisfy.”

Almonds

Per serving: 1 ounce

Protein: 6g

Almonds are loaded with vital nutrients such as healthy fats, protein, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium and potassium. Almonds are tiny, but pack a serious punch. They’re good for heart health, controlling blood sugar, bone health, brain health and weight management, “A handful of almonds is another convenient high-protein snack you can eat anywhere,” says Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, Nutrition Writer and Owner of Melissa Mitri Nutrition. “Munching on almonds regularly can benefit the heart and may support weight loss. Since almonds (like all nuts) are high in calories, measure out a small handful or 1-ounce portion.”

Hard Boiled Eggs

Per serving: 1 egg

Protein: 6g

Eggs can be whipped up and served in several ways, but a hard boiled egg is a great snack with a protein pick me up.”Hard-boiled eggs are a protein-rich snack that can keep you full until your next meal,” says Mitri. Studies have shown eating eggs at any time can promote fullness and reduce the amount of food eaten at the next meal. They contain 6 grams of protein per egg and is also abundant in other nutrients such as vitamin D and choline, two essential nutrients many people don’t get enough of.”

Pistachios

Per serving: 1 ounce

Protein: 6g

Pistachios have a tasty sweetness and satisfying crunch that are fun to munch on. Plus, they’re really healthy.”Pistachios are among the tree nuts with the highest protein content and are a complete protein, meaning they contain all the essential amino acids needed for our bodies,” says, “Dr. Qianzhi Jiang, RDN, LDN, a family dietitian and owner of The Nutrition Changer. “Research has also found an association between inflammatory markers and moderate to severe food cravings across the menstrual cycle. An overall balanced diet highlighting nutrients such as omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce inflammation. Tree nuts such as pistachios are one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids.”

Milk

Per serving: 1 cup

Protein: 8g

If you don’t feel like making a snack, grabbing a quick cup of milk be just as filling and healthy says Dr. Jiang. “More than one third of the population mistakes thirst for hunger, which could lead to food cravings. Milk is a great source of hydration while providing a variety of nutrients including protein and calcium.”

Pumpkin Seeds

Per serving: 1 ounce

Protein: 8.5g

Whether you prefer them raw or toasted, pumpkin seeds are a nutritious snack. “If you’re seeking a crunchy texture, pumpkin seeds pack close to 9 grams of protein per ounce,” says Mitri. “They’re also rich in magnesium as a bonus, which research shows may optimize muscle function during hard workouts. Seeds are calorie-dense like nuts, so stick to a 1-ounce serving, about a small handful.”

Bean Salad with Crackers

Per serving: ½ cup

Protein: 10g

If you enjoy a bean salad and want an extra crunch, add your favorite cracker for a delicious snack. “There are millions of easy recipes out there for chickpea salad, cowboy caviar, or similar bean-based salads served cold,” says Tiffany Bruno, MS, RDN. “They are also becoming common in the prepared foods section of grocery stores. Bruno suggests, “Pair the salad with your favorite whole grain crackers or pretzels and you have a balanced snack with protein, fiber, and healthy carbohydrates that will crush your crunchy craving and keep you satisfied until your next meal. If you’re preparing the salad yourself, they typically last in the fridge for about 5 days, making it a wonderful option to prep over the weekend and munch on throughout the week.”

Lenny & Larry’s Cookie-Fied Bar

Per serving: 1 bar

Protein: 12g

Protein bars are convenient and easy. Bruno admits she always has one in her desk, purse and car to be ready for hunger strikes. “Although the Lenny & Larry’s Cookie-Fied Bar do have 5 grams of added sugar, this is far less than many other protein bars on the market, and they don’t have any artificial sweetener that can cause gut distress. But they still satisfy my craving for something sweet!”

Turkey Roll-Ups

Per serving: 1 roll

Protein: 12g

A piece of turkey paired with veggies is a great way to tie yourself over until the next meal. Mitri says, “Turkey roll-ups are a fun snack consisting of cheese and veggies (such as celery or tomatoes) wrapped inside slices of turkey breast. Each wrap contains about 12 grams of protein from the turkey and the cheese, making this a craving-crushing, low-carb snack.”

Grass-Fed Beef Jerky

Per serving: 1 oz

Protein: 12 grams

Ideal for road trips or when you’re hungry, but too busy to stop, grass-fed beef jerky is a good option. Bess Berger, RDN, the founder of Nutrition by Bess in NJ says, “For high protein snacks I love grass-fed beef jerky, plus it’s an easy snack to take on the go.” She states, “It is generally packed with 10-12 grams of protein for 100 calories. Since they’re not perishable, you can also take them on the go or keep them in your bag or car.”

Salmon Fish Jerky

Per serving: 1 ounce

Protein: 12 g

A healthy portable snack that’s filled with protein and omegas is salmon fish jerky. Dr. Jiang explains, “Its high protein content can crush your food cravings instantly. In addition, salmon fish jerky can also provide unsaturated fatty acids, which are recommended as part of an overall balanced diet to lower inflammation levels. This can better help you manage food cravings in the long run.”

The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans

Per serving: ⅓ cup

Protein: 14g

If you’re at the store and hunger hits you, Bruno suggests grabbing a pack of The Only Bean Crunchy Roasted Edamame Beans. She says, “This instantly crushes my craving for something salty and crunchy that won’t leave me feeling like garbage after. They are great on their own, but my favorite way to enjoy them is on top of a salad.”

Greek Yogurt Made with Whole Milk

Per serving: 5.3 ounce

Protein: 14g

Greek yogurt is a rewarding breakfast or snack that is filled with protein. If you want to increase the amount of protein, add nuts or seeds. Dr. Jiang says, “Greek yogurt made with whole milk is high in protein and fat. Both can help you stay full for longer. The creamy texture of Greek yogurt offers a sensory satisfaction. It is also a great vessel to hold a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, nuts and seeds.” And other experts agree that Greek yogurt is a great high-protein snack. “By adding berries and or granola you’re pairing the protein with fiber & whole grains to create a balanced snack that provides satisfaction and lasting energy,” says Taylor McClelland, MS, RD, LD Owner/Dietitian at Nourished by Taylor LLC.

Boiled Split Peas

Per serving: 1 cup

Protein: 16g

Boiled split peas might not be a snack you would think of, but it’s loaded with nutritional goodness and will keep you full. “Split peas have a low glycemic index, meaning they promote stable energy levels and prevent blood sugar spikes that might lead to blood sugar crashes – and more snacks – later,” explains

Christine Lauer, a nutritionist at Mochi Health. “One serving is only ~230 calories, but is high in both fiber and protein, keeping you fuller for longer without requiring higher calorie intake.”

Overnight Oats

Per serving: ½ cup

Protein: 15g

While overnight oats are typically for breakfast, you can eat this delicious dish any time of day and load it up with almond butter, chia seeds and yogurt for additional protein, but there’s so many different ways to enhance overnight oats. Bruno says, “I like to use soy milk for the extra protein, add flax or chia seeds, berries, and sometimes a handful of dark chocolate chips to satisfy my craving. It only takes a few minutes to prepare an entire week’s worth, and using mason jars make them ultra leak-proof.”

Chobani Yogurt Drink

Per serving: 1 bottle

Protein: 20g

If you’re in the mood for something sweet, yet filling, try a Chobani yogurt drink with fruit. McClelland says, “The Chobani drink offers 20 grams of protein per bottle and when you pair that with the carbohydrates and fiber from a honey crisp apple you will have a snack that is both satisfying and nourishing.

Safe Catch Tuna

Per serving: 1 packet

Protein: 24g

A cheap and effortless snack that’s really healthy is tuna and whole grain crackers. McClelland recommends Safe Catch Tuna and says, “Each packet contains 24g protein & by pairing it with whole grains you will add complex carbohydrates and fiber to promote balanced blood sugar levels and satisfaction between meals.”

Cottage Cheese

Per serving: 1 cup

Protein: 24g

Cottage cheese is a high-protein and low-calorie snack that can be enjoyed in a variety of ways. McClelland says, “Cottage cheese with diced tomatoes and cucumbers and a drizzle of EVOO. 1 cup of cottage cheese offers about 24g protein. By pairing it with tomatoes, cucumbers, and olive oil you’re adding fiber and healthy fats to balance out the snack and keep you energized and satiated until your next meal.”

The Number 1 High-Protein Snack is Strawberry Vanilla Chia Seed Pudding

Per serving: ⅓ of the recipe

Protein: 36g

The No. 1 high-protein snack recommended by dieticians is a strawberry vanilla chia seed pudding “made with Anea Egg White Protein Powder which makes it easy to digest, and is great for individuals who have a dairy intolerance,” explains Rania Batayneh, MPH Nutritionist & Author of The One One One Diet – A #1 Amazon Best Seller.

The strawberry vanilla chia seed pudding is a powerhouse of healthy fats and fibers and can aid in fitness goals. It’s also a versatile snack that can be made in different ways. Batayneh says, “Whether you prefer low-fat milk, almond milk, or oat milk, feel free to use your favorite milk to make it your own. She explains, “The flexibility of this recipe ensures that each spoonful is a protein-packed treat that’ll keep you satisfied and energized, no matter your lifestyle.” Add toppings like nuts or other fruits to create your perfect nourishing touch.

Batayneh shares her favorite recipe below.

Ingredients (Makes 2 servings):

16 ounces low-fat milk

1/3 cup chia seeds

2 scoops Anea Egg White Protein Powder

2 tsp vanilla extract

Fresh chopped strawberries (1/2 cup)

Dark chocolate shavings (1 tbsp)

Instructions:

1. Pro-Tip: Start with the 16 ounces of low-fat milk in a mason jar. Stir in the chia seeds, then shake, shake, shake! Make sure the seeds are evenly distributed.

2. Add the Anea egg white protein powder and vanilla extract to the jar. Secure the lid tightly and shake vigorously until the protein powder dissolves completely and the mixture is smooth.

3. Refrigerate: Place the jar in the fridge for at least 3 hours or overnight to let the chia seeds absorb the liquid and create that perfect pudding consistency.

4. Top and serve: When ready to enjoy, add the fresh chopped strawberries and dark chocolate shavings on top. Stir to combine, or leave as-is for a satisfying snack or breakfast!