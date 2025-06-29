7 Healthy Chick-fil-A Orders Now, According to Dietitians

Fried chicken nuggets and fried chicken sandwiches aren’t exactly what comes to mind when discussing healthy food. However, you can go to Chick-fil-A and find healthy options. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, what her go-to orders are at the chicken joint. “To get a healthier option at fast food restaurants at Chick-fil-A, focus on not just the main entrée,” she says. “There can be a lot of calories in the sides (fries or other fried options) and also in sauces (mayo, Chick-fil-A sauce).” Also, sodium “adds up quickly in many foods, but especially in those sauces as well as salad dressings.”

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

You can’t go wrong with a Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Nutrition: 390 calories, 28g protein, 12g fat, 3g fiber

Why it’s RD-approved: “Lean protein, whole-grain bun, and veggies. Pair with a fruit cup or side salad for added fiber and volume,” Collingwood says.

Grilled Nuggets

Grilled Nuggets (8-Count) are another healthy option.

Nutrition: 130 calories, 25g protein, 3g fat

Why it’s RD-approved: “Low in calories and high in protein. A great option for a snack or to pair with a soup or side salad,” says Collingwood.

Market Salad with Grilled Chicken

If you are feeling like a refreshing salad, order the Market Salad with Grilled Chicken.

Nutrition: 540 calories (with toppings and dressing), 28g protein, 5g fiber

Tip: “Use half the dressing or try the Light Balsamic Vinaigrette to save calories,” she says.

Why it’s RD-approved: “Loaded with greens, fruit, nuts, and lean grilled chicken,” Collingwood adds.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup is another healthy option. She recommends sticking to a medium.

Nutrition: 230 calories, 22g protein, 3g fiber

Why it’s RD-approved: “Comforting and light. High in protein and relatively low in calories. Good pairing with a fruit cup or grilled nuggets,” Collingwood says.

Side Salad with Grilled Nuggets

She also recommends a Side Salad with Grilled Nuggets, 5-Count.

Nutrition: ~320–350 calories, depending on dressing

Why it’s RD-approved: “Customizable, satisfying, and offers a solid balance of protein and fiber,” she says.

Egg White Grill

If you are there for breakfast, order the Egg White Grill.

Nutrition: 290 calories, 26g protein, 8g fat

Why it’s RD-approved: “One of the healthiest fast food breakfast sandwiches out there — egg whites, grilled chicken, and an English muffin,” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait with Granola

Another breakfast item she recommends is the Greek Yogurt Parfait with Granola.

Nutrition: 270 calories, 13g protein, 2g fiber

Why it’s RD-approved: “A solid snack or lighter breakfast with probiotics, protein, and less sugar than typical fast food parfaits,” she says.

Fruit Cup + Grilled Nuggets

Fruit Cup and Grilled Nuggets are another option, but she suggests getting the 5-count.

Nutrition: 190 calories total, 21g protein

Why it’s RD-approved: “Simple, refreshing, high-protein, and low-calorie combo that keeps blood sugar steady,” she says.