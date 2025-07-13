What Happens To Your Body If You Drink Beer Every Day

Enjoying a cold beer at the end of the day or drinking a few with friends over the weekend might seem harmless, but consuming beer daily is actually quite damaging. While it’s a way to unwind, especially on a hot summer day, drinking beer every day can destroy your health. From interrupting sleep to affecting your oral health, here are five ways drinking beer every day can negatively impact your well-being according to experts Eat This, Not That! spoke with.

Weakens Your Immune System

We all know a strong immune system is vital for your overall health, and drinking beer every day can weaken it. “Daily alcohol irritates your gut lining and can disrupt its delicate microbiome,” says Kara Wada, MD, Quadruple Board-Certified Physician in Allergy/Immunology, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, and Lifestyle Medicine; Founder of the Immune Confident Institute. She explains, “This often leads to increased intestinal permeability—a.k.a. ‘leaky gut’—forcing your immune system onto high alert to deal with the aftermath.”

Dr. Wada adds, “Over time, this chronic, low-grade activation doesn’t just mean you’ll catch more colds; it can also manifest as worsening allergies, skin issues like eczema, a slowed metabolism, and even flare-ups of autoimmune conditions.”

Disrupts Your Sleep

Sleep is a vital part of our mental and physical health, but consuming beer on a daily basis disrupts our sleeping habits.

“It’s the classic trap: we have a drink to relax, and sure, it can make us drowsy,” explains Dr. Wada. “But alcohol actually disrupts your natural sleep patterns and suppresses REM sleep, which is crucial for emotional regulation and memory. You’re essentially trading an hour of relaxation for a full night of poor recovery, leaving you feeling foggy and off the next day.”

Bad Teeth

Beer and oral health are connected, but it’s not something most of us think about. However, according to Dr. Sandip Sachar, a New York City dentist, drinking beer too often can lead to bad teeth. “Beer contains fermentable carbohydrates that feed plaque-causing bacteria in the mouth– leading to tooth decay,” Dr. Sachar says. In addition, “Daily beer intake in moderate quantities can also contribute to Xerostomia (or Dry Mouth),” she explains. “It affects the salivary glands and can impair their ability to produce saliva efficiently.”According to Dr. Sachar, “Saliva is your body’s natural defense system for the mouth. It helps to neutralize acids produced by oral bacteria, washes away food debris and sugars, provides minerals (like calcium and phosphate) to repair early enamel damage and lubricates tissues, preventing irritation and infections.” She adds, “With less saliva to wash away acids and food particles, plaque builds up more quickly, increasing the risk of tooth decay— even if you brush and floss regularly. Brushing cannot fully compensate for the constant protective role of saliva.”

Causes Weight Gain

The term beer belly is around for a reason–drinking too much beer causes weight gain. “When you drink alcohol, you’re knowingly exposing your body to a toxin, and your system prioritizes metabolizing it above all else,” says Dr. Wada. “This process can lead to the accumulation of visceral fat (a.k.a. belly fat), the dangerous type that surrounds your organs and fuels inflammation. Over time, this can drive conditions like fatty liver disease and insulin resistance.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Increased Risk of Cancer

Cancer rates are on the rise, especially in younger adults and one way to reduce the risk is scaling back on alcohol. “Alcohol is linked to seven different cancers and can cause metabolic disruptions throughout the body,” says Dr. Brooke Scheller, Dr. of Clinical Nutrition, author of How to Eat to Change How You Drink and Founder of Functional Sobriety. “Whether you’re a daily drinker or consume in moderation, the liver prioritizes the metabolism of alcohol over all other functions.”