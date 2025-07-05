12 Unhealthiest Drinks on the Planet—Ranked by Sugar

We all know that water is the most hydrating and healthiest thing to drink, but sometimes you’re craving something more and there’s plenty of options. From juices to bottled coffee to soda, there’s no shortage of choices but some of these beverages contain more sugar than a candy bar.

According to the American Heart Association, men should not consume more than 9 teaspoons (36 grams or 150 calories) of added sugar daily, while women should not consume more than 6 teaspoons (25 grams or 100 calories) daily, and many drinks have double the amount of the guidelines.

While many drinks are marketed as refreshing, energizing, or even healthy, some are secretly sugar bombs in disguise. To help guide your way through the packed grocery aisles of drinks, Eat This, Not That! Ha compiled a list of the 12 unhealthiest drinks on the planet and ranked them by sugar content starting from bad to worst by the amount of sugar.

Pepsi

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 150

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 30mg

Carbs : 41g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 41g)

Protein : 0g

Pepsi may be a soda classic, but it’s a sugar bomb in disguise. One bottle contains nearly as much sugar as eight Oreo cookies.

AriZona Green Tea

Nutrition : per serving 20 oz bottle

Calories : 170

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 43g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 42g)

Protein : 0g

AriZona Green Tea fools people because “green tea” sounds healthy—but it’s basically sugar water with a splash of tea. If you drink the entire bottle, and most likely you will, the sugar here is almost double the daily recommended limit for women. Plus, it contains high fructose syrup, which is linked to several major health issues like weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, high cholesterol, inflammation and more, per the Cleveland Clinic.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Barq’s Root Beer

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 180

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 65mg

Carbs : 44g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 44g)

Protein : 0g

Root beer has a nostalgic vibe, but Barq’s delivers a lot sugar and contains high fructose syrup

Bonus downside? It’s not even caffeine-free.

Welch’s Grape Concord Juice

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 180

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 15mg

Carbs : 46g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 44g)

Protein : 1g

A bottle of Welch’s Grape Concord Juice sounds like it belongs at a toddler’s lunch table, but this one’s more like adult-level candy in liquid form.

Mountain Dew

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 170

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 60mg

Carbs : 46g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 46g)

Protein : 0g

If your drink glows like nuclear waste, it’s probably not great for your body. Mountain Dew has sugar and high levels of caffeine, making it a double hit to your metabolism.

Starbucks Bottled Frappuccino

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 270

Fat : 4.5g (Saturated fat: 3g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 48g (Fiber:0 g , Sugar: 46g)

Protein : 10g

There’s no denying that a Starbucks Frappuccino is a delicious morning or afternoon pick-me-up, but it’s a jolt to your system in a bad way. The sugar level here beats most dessert items.

Naked Blue Machine Juice

Nutrition : per serving

Calories : 270

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 64g (Fiber: 8 , Sugar: 52g)

Protein : 2g

Naked Blue Machine Juice is another health drink that’s basically fruit syrup. Despite having no added sugar, the concentrated fruit purees spike your blood sugar just as fast as soda.

Naked Green Machine Juice

Nutrition : per serving 1 bottle

Calories : 270

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 25mg

Carbs : 63g (Fiber: 2g , Sugar: 53g)

Protein : 4g

The label screams “healthy,” but Green Machine is heavy on fruit concentrates and light on actual greens. In addition, the drink lacks fiber, is low in protein and calcium. If you’re looking for a way to get in your fruit and veggies, it’s better to eat them whole and not processed.

AriZona Real Brewed Sweet Tea Southern Style

Nutrition : per serving container

Calories : 220

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 0mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 53g)

Protein : 0g

AriZona’s giant cans are infamous for being “cheap and huge,” but they’re also sugar traps. One can of Real Brewed Sweet Tea Southern Style delivers more than double your daily sugar limit in a single serving if you drink the entire bottle.

Monster Energy Drink

Nutrition : per serving 1 can

Calories : 230

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 370mg

Carbs : 54g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 54g)

Protein : 0g

Monster gives you wings, alright—and a fast track to a sugar crash. There’s 54 grams of added sugar, plus the stimulants and you’ve got a jittery mess in a can.

Naked Mighty Mango Juice

Nutrition : per serving 1 15.2 oz bottle

Calories : 290

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 68g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 57g)

Protein : 2g

Mighty Mango is mighty sweet.. This smoothie delivers more sugar than a Snickers bar and an 8 ounce can of Coke combined.

AriZona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey

Nutrition : per serving 23 fl oz

Calories : 260

Fat : 0g (Saturated fat: 0g)

Sodium : 20mg

Carbs : 68g (Fiber: 0g , Sugar: 68g)

Protein : 0g

AriZona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey takes the top spot for unhealthiest drink on the planet. There’s plenty of people who drink the tea daily, but you’re consuming two to three days worth of sugar in one sitting.

Plus, it contains high fructose corn syrup, a processed sweetener strongly linked to obesity, insulin resistance, and fatty liver disease. While it contains a touch of honey and vitamin C, the tiny amount of ginseng and trace natural flavoring don’t make up for the harmful effects of its sugar load. What should be a light, antioxidant-rich tea ends up functioning more like a dessert in disguise.