7 Foods to Help You Shed Body Fat in 4 Weeks

Are you trying to slim down first? There are a few key foods that can help you achieve your goals. “Here are 7 protein-packed foods that can help you get lean in 30 days, by promoting fat loss, preserving muscle, and supporting metabolism. Each is rich in high-quality protein, supports satiety, and helps control cravings,” says Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies.

Lean Beef

The first food is lean beef, including sirloin, tenderloin, and 93% ground beef.

Protein: ~22–26g per 3 oz

What Makes It Great: “Complete protein + iron + B12 supports muscle repair and energy metabolism,” says Collingwood. “Satisfying and thermogenic—your body burns more calories digesting it.”

Chicken Breast

Chicken breast is another great protein-packed food that will help you lose weight.

Protein: ~26g per 3 oz

What Makes It Great: “Low in fat, high in protein—great for fat loss without excess calories,” she says. “Bake or grill and season with herbs for flavor without added fat.”

Tuna or Salmon

If you like seafood, tuna and salmon are great proteins, either fresh or canned in water.

Protein: ~20–25g per 3 oz

What Makes It Great: “High in protein and omega-3s (especially salmon), which may reduce inflammation and improve fat metabolism,” says Collingwood. “Promotes fullness and supports muscle recovery.”

Eggs

Next up is a favorite breakfast food, eggs, either whole or egg whites.

Protein: 6g per egg; 3.5g per egg white

What Makes It Great: “Complete protein with muscle-building amino acids like leucine,” explains Collingwood. “High satiety with minimal carbs.”

Greek Yogurt

Another breakfast food to load up on is plain Greek yogurt, plain, but stick to non-fat or low-fat.

Protein: ~15–20g per 6 oz

What Makes It Great: “Combines slow-digesting casein and fast-absorbing whey,” Collingwood states. “Great for breakfast or post-workout, helps reduce cravings.”

Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

Low-fat cottage cheese is packed with an unbelievable amount of protein, says Collingwood.

Protein: ~13–15g per ½ cup

What Makes It Great: “High in casein protein, which digests slowly and helps preserve muscle overnight,” Collingwood states. “Low in fat and carbs, very filling.”

Tempeh or Tofu

If you are looking for plant-based protein that packs a punch, eat some tempeh or tofu.

Protein: ~15–20g per 3 oz (tempeh)

What Makes It Great: “Fermented soy offers complete plant protein plus gut benefits,” explains Collingwood. “Low GI, nutrient-dense, supports muscle retention during fat loss.”