7 Foods That Help You Lose Weight Faster Than Avocados

When it comes to weight loss, avocados have had their time in the spotlight – and for good reason. They're creamy, versatile, and help you feel satisfied longer, thanks to their fiber and healthy fats. Plus, as Erin Palinski-Wade, RD, CDCES author of '2 Day Diabetes Diet' & 'Belly Fat Diet For Dummies notes, adding avocados to your diet might even help reduce that pesky visceral fat (aka belly fat) among certain populations. "The impact on visceral fat is especially important, as elevated visceral fat levels are linked with an increased risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers," explained Wade. "By adding avocado to the diet, you may be able to improve satiety while improving body composition," she added. It's almost as if avocados have claimed the title of "healthiest fat on the block." But while avocados are undeniably impressive in their own right, you might be surprised to learn there are other foods that can take your weight loss game to the next level. Yes, maybe even faster than your beloved guac ingredient.

Here are 7 foods that help you lose weight, especially if you have avocado-fatigue.

Spirulina

Spirulina is a tiny, green-blue algae that might just have to be a part of a weight management diet. What is it, you ask? It's a type of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, that grows in freshwater and saltwater bodies. Packed with protein, vitamins, and antioxidants, this superfood has been touted as a nutritional powerhouse. Oh, and did we mention it's been around for 3.5 billion years?

Plus, it's low in calories, so you can sprinkle it on your smoothie or mix it into your juice without worrying about adding bulk to your diet. Results from five different studies revealed that participants who included Spirulina in their diets experienced an average weight loss of about 1.56 kilograms. Interestingly, those classified as obese saw even greater results, with an average weight reduction of 2.06 kilograms. Beyond just weight changes, Spirulina supplementation also contributed to reductions in body fat percentage and waist circumference.

Kimchi

Kimchi is a traditional Korean dish made from fermented vegetables, most commonly napa cabbage and radishes, with a blend of seasonings like garlic, ginger, chili pepper, and fish sauce for that bold, spicy kick. It's tangy, spicy, and the kind of snack that hits you with flavor. "Aside from being a low-calorie-nutrient-dense snack, fermented foods such as kimchi boast a bouquet of beneficial gut bacteria that not only have many long-term health benefits such as balancing blood sugar and decreasing inflammation, but studies show that kimchi may be beneficial for weight loss as well," per Jennifer Wagner, MS, RDN, registered dietitian. Data shows that the consumption of 1–3 servings/day of kimchi is associated with a lower risk of obesity in men.

65 Best Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss

Celeriac (Celery Root)

Celeriac, also known as celery root, might not win any beauty contests with its knobby, rough, and slightly alien appearance. But inside, it's a real gem. This root vegetable boasts a mild, nutty flavor with a hint of celery and a texture that can work wonders in everything from soups to mashed potatoes. It's low in calories, high in fiber, and packed with nutrients like vitamin C and potassium.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For those aiming to shed a few pounds, celeriac might just become your new best friend. Its fiber content helps keep you feeling full longer, making it harder for that bag of chips to tempt you later. Want to swap out carb-heavy mashed potatoes for a lighter alternative? Celeriac's got you covered.

Sunchokes (Jerusalem Artichokes)

Sunchokes are a surprising superfood for weight loss. These small, knobby tubers are packed with inulin, a prebiotic fiber that promotes gut health and keeps you fuller for longer. Data shows inulin may help support weight loss. Their low glycemic index means they don't cause rapid spikes in blood sugar, helping to maintain consistent energy levels and curb cravings.

Sunchokes are also a great source of iron and potassium, which aid in muscle function and metabolism regulation. Data even shows that this root may improve metabolism! Jerusalem artichoke can be enjoyed both raw and cooked, offering a nutty, slightly sweet flavor. It can be sliced thin for salads, roasted with herbs, or blended into soups for a creamy texture.

Mung Beans

Mung beans might not be the fanciest legume in the room, but they sure know how to pull their weight – both literally and figuratively. These tiny green beans, often used in Asian cuisine, are packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Not to mention, they cook faster than most of their legume cousins, which is a win for anyone who doesn't want to babysit a pot all day. Seriously, who has time for that?

Now, when it comes to weight loss, mung beans' high protein and fiber content keep you feeling full longer, meaning you're less likely to raid the fridge at midnight. Plus, they have a low glycemic index, so they won't mess with your blood sugar and send you on a rollercoaster of cravings. Add them to soups, salads, or even make them into pancakes. Mung beans are versatile enough to fit into almost any weight-loss plan, all while being delightfully unassuming.

Watercress

Watercress is a peppery leafy green that's surprisingly effective for weight loss. It ranks high in nutrient density while being extremely low in calories, meaning you can eat it in large amounts without adding excess calories to your diet. Rich in vitamin K, antioxidants, and minerals, it supports overall health as you work toward weight goals.

Its natural diuretic properties help reduce water retention and bloating, aiding in a slimmer appearance over time. Watercress can be used in salads, smoothies, or even as a garnish, making it incredibly versatile.

20 Best Tips To Lose Weight Fast, According to Experts

Potatoes

Potatoes get a bad reputation, but when it comes to weight loss, they might actually be one of your best friends, as long as they're not deep-fried and covered in cheese (sorry, loaded fries). Boiled potatoes, in particular, can be a powerhouse for satisfying your hunger without sabotaging your calorie count. "When cooked and cooled, potatoes form resistant starch, which behaves more like fiber in the body. It helps you feel full, supports gut health, and may even aid in weight loss," explained Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, dietitian and author Finally Full, Finally Slim.

Plus, they're ridiculously versatile! You can make potato salads, toss them in soups, or just munch on them plain with a dash of seasoning. Potatoes are proof that sometimes, the most unassuming foods are just what your weight loss plan needs.