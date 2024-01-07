65 Best Healthy Recipes for Weight Loss

2024 is finally here, and many people are adopting the "New Year, New You" mentality. This can mean a variety of different things depending on who you are, and you may be focusing on adopting better habits toward your finances, relationships, mental health, or physical health. Or maybe, you don't feel like you can focus on these things right now, and that's okay too. But for people paying more attention to their physical health, some of their goals might entail losing a few pounds or getting to a weight they're comfortable with. If this is the case, having some weight loss recipes to cook at home can be a helpful part of the process.

When looking for recipes that can help with your weight loss goals, you'll want to look for those that have higher amounts of one or more of a few key nutrients. For starters, eating meals high in protein is important because protein can help keep you full, control hunger hormones, and improve metabolism. Fiber-rich meals are also helpful to weight loss goals because fiber is a nutrient that helps to slow digestion, improve gut health, and satiate hunger. And healthy fats round out the trifecta of helpful weight loss nutrients by also helping to keep you feeling full for longer periods.

If you've set the goal of losing weight in a healthy, sustainable way but don't quite know where to begin, these 65 weight-loss recipes can provide you with plenty of helpful inspiration. Read on, and for more tips, check out 10 Healthiest Foods to Eat in 2024.

Sunrise Sandwich

With turkey, cheese, egg, tomato, guacamole, and a whole wheat English muffin, this breakfast sandwich is an impressive balance of important nutrients. High in protein, healthy fats, and fiber, it will keep you feeling satisfied and full until lunch.

Get our recipe for Sunrise Sandwich.

Breakfast Tacos with Bacon and Spinach

Eating these tacos for breakfast just makes sense. They're quick and easy to make, you can include a bunch of your favorite ingredients, and they provide a nutrient boost as well. With bacon, eggs, and cheese for protein, and vegetables and corn tortillas for some fiber, each bite of these tacos is a balanced one.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Tacos.

Asian-Inspired Tuna Burger

Protein and healthy fats are key to losing weight, and you'll be able to enjoy both of these nutrients with this Asian-inspired tuna Burger. Enjoy it on a whole grain bun like the ones from Ezekiel 4:9 or Dave's Killer Bread for some added fiber.

Get our recipe for Tuna Burger.

Breakfast Hash

You don't have to resort to a protein shake in the morning for a protein-heavy breakfast. Whipping up a breakfast hash with ingredients like eggs, sweet potatoes, and chicken sausage can do the trick, and you'll get a bit of fiber and healthy fats, too.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Hash.

Chicken Scaloppine

Chicken Scaloppine is a classic, easy-to-whip-up dish, and because it's low in calories and high in protein, it makes for a great weight-loss dish for lunch or dinner. Pair with a salad or your favorite vegetables for fiber and extra nutrients.

Get our recipe for Chicken Scaloppine.

Chicken Burger with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli

Chicken-based dishes are some of the best you can eat when you're trying to lose weight because chicken provides a ton of lean protein in every bite. These chicken burgers are easy to make, and when you make it with the sun-dried tomato aioli, you'll have yourself a dish you return to whenever you can.

Get our recipe for Chicken Burgers with Sun-Dried Tomato Aioli.

Instant Pot Shrimp and Broccoli

The instant pot is your best friend when it comes to cooking quick and easy meals because it will save you time and energy on your busiest days. This dish calls for shrimp, broccoli, soy sauce, ginger, and other delicious spices on top of a bed of regular rice or cauliflower rice, and we guarantee it will become your new favorite.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Shrimp and Broccoli.

Black Bean Omelet

Black beans are often overlooked when it comes to healthy weight-loss foods, but this affordable, fiber-filled food is just what your body needs to keep your digestion moving and your gut healthy. Add in eggs, avocado, cheese, and vegetables, and you'll have yourself a well-balanced omelet in the morning.

Get our recipe for the Black Bean Omelet.

Oatmeal Pancakes With Cinnamon Apples

Sticking to a weight loss plan should never mean you have to give up your favorite foods. Sometimes it just entails making adjustments to the foods you already know and love. For instance, if you're a fan of pancakes in the morning, try this Oatmeal Pancake recipe, which comes with less added sugar and a boost of fiber and protein that you wouldn't normally find in regular boxed pancakes.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal Pancakes With Cinnamon Apples.

Protein Pancakes

Another weight loss pancake option, this recipe utilizes protein powder for a boost of flavor and nutrients and to help keep added sugar at bay. You can use vanilla protein powder, chocolate, or another one of your favorite flavors to make this yummy breakfast.

Get our recipe for Protein Pancakes.

Takeout-Level Chicken Fried Rice

Satisfy your cravings for Chinese takeout with this healthier, homemade alternative. Rice, broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, chicken, and soy sauce come together for a deliciously easy meal.

Get our recipe for Takeout-Level Chicken Fried Rice.

Instant Pot Lemon Chicken

Helpful recipes for weight loss are often easy to make because when you have an easy recipe on hand, you'll be more inclined to cook at home than order takeout. This lemon-flavored instant pot chicken recipe fits the bill, providing protein and flavor in a recipe so simple that you can make it during even your busiest nights.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Lemon Chicken.

Air Fryer Breaded Pork Chops

We love a good air fryer recipe. Using hot air circulation to cook the food inside, an air fryer gives food a crispy exterior without overdoing it on the added oil. This automatically makes most air fryer dishes healthier and lower in calories, and these Air Fryer Breaded Pork Chops are no exception. These chops still require a little bit of oil to get the breading to stick, but you can use ghee as a replacement if it better suits your weight loss goals.

Get our recipe for Air Fryer Breaded Pork Chops.

Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana

Start your day on a fibrous note with a bowl of oatmeal. The high-fiber content, protein, and healthy fats from this Peanut Butter and Banana Oatmeal recipe will leave you feeling satiated until your next meal.

Get our recipe for Oatmeal With Peanut Butter and Banana.

Turkey BLT Salad

A BLT doesn't have to be in the form of a sandwich. To switch things up and still meet your nutrient goals, try this Turkey BLT salad. Turkey, bacon, lettuce, cucumber, tomato, whole-grain croutons, and low-fat dressing come together for a super easy and satisfying meal.

Get our recipe for Turkey BLT Salad.

Mediterranean Tofu Scramble

Looking for healthy plant-based meal options this year? A tofu scramble can provide protein, fiber, and tons of flavor with added ingredients like red pepper, arugula, feta cheese, tomato, parsley, and chives.

Get our recipe for Mediterranean Tofu Scramble.

Sheet Pan Vegan Sausage and Vegetables

Your vegan-friendly options don't have to stop at tofu scrambles. We love this sheet pan dinner for those who want to lower their animal product intake, as it still provides plenty of protein, fiber, and valuable nutrients. Go for any type of vegan sausage you prefer, but we recommend No Evil Italian Sausage, which comes with 25 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 2 grams of fat.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Vegan Sausage and Vegetables.

Bacon and Cheese Sandwiches with Pico and Guacamole

This healthy breakfast recipe is ideal for those on the Keto diet. Instead of regular bread, this sandwich calls for "cloud bread," a low-carb bread you can make at home using eggs and cream cheese. It then calls for bacon, cheese, salsa, and guacamole, and the result is a hearty breakfast sandwich that is low in carbohydrates and high in fat and protein.

Get our recipe for Bacon and Cheese Sandwiches with Pico and Guacamole.

Seared Ginger-Cumin Swordfish With Blueberry-Avocado Salsa

Swordfish may not be a type of fish you think of often because many people turn to salmon and tuna when they want healthy seafood, but this fish can be a tasty way to get in a hefty dose of protein and switch up your normal routine. The blueberry avocado salsa contributes a ton of flavor, so you won't want to skip that.

Get our recipe for Seared Ginger-Cumin Swordfish With Blueberry-Avocado Salsa.

Chicken Under a Brick

Chicken Under a Brick is an Italian-inspired technique for grilling that doesn't use any complicated sauces or special rubs. It instead relies on a simple combination of lemon, olive oil, salt, and pepper, as well as—you guessed it—a brick. It requires a bit more effort than some of our other recipes on the list, but if you're in the mood to try something new, this dish will give you plenty of lean protein for your weight loss goals.

Get our recipe for Chicken Under a Brick.

Zucchini Noodles With Bacon Vinaigrette

Some people aim for low-carb meals as part of their personal weight loss goals, so finding alternatives to carb-heavy foods like pasta can be helpful. We love these zucchini noodles that come with a bacon vinaigrette because the whole recipe contains 16 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, with only 9 grams of total carbs.

Get our recipe for Zucchini Noodles With Bacon Vinaigrette.

Breakfast Veggie Burger

Who says you can't have a burger for breakfast? This Breakfast Burger is made with a Field Roast Veggie Burger (which comes with 21 grams of protein) and an egg, tomato, onions, and avocado. You'll have enough protein and healthy fats to get you through the morning, so you won't be as tempted to reach for those mid-morning snacks.

Get our recipe for Breakfast Veggie Burgers.

Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops

Sheet pan dinners are ideal for weight loss plans because they require very little effort, meaning you can have a healthy meal prepared even when you're exhausted. These pork chops made with vegetables serve up a whopping 47 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, with only 16 grams of total carbohydrates. However, this recipe is a bit high in fat and saturated fat, so it may be ideal for those looking for Keto-friendly, low-carb options.

Get our recipe for Sheet-Pan Italian Pork Chops.

Keto Overnight Oats With Berries and Cream

Overnight oats are a wonderful option for busy people looking to lose weight because it's a healthy breakfast you can prepare ahead of time and grab when you're heading out the door in the morning. However, if your weight loss goals entail fewer carbs, oats may not be the best option. Thankfully, this recipe solves the issue by using hemp hearts, walnuts, and chia seeds as alternatives to the oats.

Get our recipe for Keto Overnight Oats With Berries and Cream.

Spicy Grilled Calamari Salad

Salads are often a healthy choice, but eating the same kind of salad can become quite boring over time. For spicing things up, we love this Spicy Grilled Calamari Salad recipe. It comes packed with flavor, and you'll get a nice boost of protein, fiber, and rich antioxidants. Plus, it uses watercress, which the CDC says is the "world's healthiest vegetable!"

Get our recipe for Spicy Grilled Calamari Salad.

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Fish Taco

Fish tacos go great with chips and a margarita during the summertime, but honestly, they are tasty any time of year. Not only are they delicious, but these Spicy Tuna and Avocado Tacos make for a healthy weight-loss recipe that provides protein, lean and healthy fats, and fiber in each bite.

Get our recipe for Spicy Tuna and Avocado Fish Taco.

Avocado Crispbreads with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Need a quick and easy snack that has both flavor and staying power? Try your hand at these crispbreads topped with avocado and Everything Bagel seasoning. Both your tastebuds and stomach will thank you.

Get our recipe for Avocado Crispbreads with Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Huevos Rancheros

Remember how we mentioned black beans being a helpful part of a weight-loss plan? This recipe for Huevos Rancheros is another opportunity to incorporate more fiber-filled beans into your diet, as well as other nutritious ingredients like eggs and tomatoes.

Get our recipe for Huevos Rancheros.

Thai-Inspired Beef Lettuce Wraps

While many of the recipes on this list use leaner protein options like chicken or fish, it's also important to include some steak-based choices for those wanting to treat themselves to something different. Red meat usually has more saturated fat, but it still provides high-quality protein, too.

We love how simple and full of flavor these lettuce wraps are, but one thing to note is that they are on the higher end when it comes to sodium. If you're watching your sodium intake, these may not be for you.

Get our recipe for Thai-Inspired Beef Lettuce Wraps.

Smoky Paprika Roast Chicken With Savory Green Beans

If you want a healthy recipe that will feed multiple people at once or will provide you with some leftovers to get you through the week, this Paprika Roast Chicken is perfect. It has only 10 grams of total carbs per serving, so it's Keto-friendly as well.

Get our recipe for Smoky Paprika Roast Chicken With Savory Green Beans.

Plant-Based Lentil and Kale Tots Casserole

Dr. Praeger's Kale Puffs are store-bought tots made with potatoes and kale that are gluten-free and vegan-friendly. They're great on their own, but this recipe takes them up a notch by turning them into a lentil and kale tot casserole. This casserole recipe is a fun way to get in some vegetables and necessary nutrients in the morning, especially when you're growing tired of the same type of breakfast.

Get our recipe for Plant-Based Lentil and Kale Tots Casserole.

Egg Sandwich with Pastrami and Swiss

For a savory, protein-heavy breakfast sandwich in the morning, whip up this tasty egg sandwich that is topped with pastrami and Swiss cheese. Take note, however, that consistently consuming too much processed red meat has been found to possibly increase your risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes, so eat pastrami and similar meats in moderation.

Get our recipe for Egg Sandwich with Pastrami and Swiss.

Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle-Honey Mustard

Fried foods are often laden with excess fat, sodium, and calories, which can derail some of your weight loss goals if consumed regularly. For a healthier alternative to fried chicken, try these oven-baked chicken fingers that come with a flavorful chipotle honey mustard.

Get our recipe for Oven-Baked Chicken Fingers With Chipotle-Honey Mustard.

Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Salsa Verde

Mahi Mahi is a tender and flaky fish that you can buy fresh or frozen, and it works as a great weight loss food because it provides plenty of lean protein and healthy fats. This specific recipe calls for grilled mahi mahi and a savory salsa verde, which you can enjoy with your favorite vegetables, rice, quinoa, or a side salad.

Get our recipe for Grilled Mahi-Mahi With Salsa Verde.

Scallops With Chimichurri

Seafood lovers have a ton of options they can choose from for their weight loss plans that are high in protein and healthy fats, like salmon, tuna, mahi mahi, shrimp, and scallops. This scallop recipe is full of flavor but low in calories, and pairing them with Chimichurri increases the palate experience as a whole.

Get our recipe for Scallops With Chimichurri.

Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad

For a sweet and savory salad that will help satisfy your hunger until your next meal, this Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad is a tasty option. Add your preferred toppings, but we recommend walnuts, cranberries, goat cheese, and feta for a foolproof burst of flavor and nutrition.

Get our recipe for Grilled Chicken and Avocado Salad.

Club Sandwich with Super Mayo

This is one of those sandwich recipes that is intended for days when you're craving something on the heavier, more filling side. Made with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and sandwich rolls, it's a simple yet satiating sandwich. If you want to cut your fat calories down a bit, take away the bacon and enjoy just the turkey and ham. You can also opt for whole-grain sandwich rolls for added fiber.

Get our recipe for Club Sandwich with Super Mayo.

Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs

Making meatballs is a lot easier than you may think, and you can make enough at one time to save as leftovers throughout the week. We like these Asian-inspired meatballs made with chicken or pork, which provide lean protein and a ton of flavor, without having to add any heavy sauce.

Get our recipe for Asian-Inspired Chicken Meatballs.

Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Vegetables

We know what you're thinking. How can a "loaded" Alfredo pasta be a good weight-loss meal? Well, this recipe calls for 2% milk, chicken breast, and whole wheat fettucini, which together provide protein and fiber, as well as fewer calories from fat than a typical Alfredo recipe.

Get our recipe for Loaded Alfredo Pasta With Chicken and Vegetables.

Turkey Swedish Meatballs

Like regular Swedish meatballs but leaner, these Turkey meatballs are the perfect lunch or dinner option when you are trying to drop a few pounds. They're high in protein and low in fat, and they still taste delicious even as leftovers a few days later.

Get our recipe for Turkey Swedish Meatballs.

Oven-Fried Chicken

We already touched on a recipe that can help you make healthier oven-baked chicken fingers, and now we have another easy-to-follow recipe to help you make crispy oven-fried chicken drumsticks. Even though it still uses buttermilk and panko bread crumbs, these drumsticks are lower in calories and fat than your typical fried chicken doused in frying oil.

Get our recipe for Oven-Fried Chicken.

Blueberry Peach Cobbler

A plan for losing weight should always have room for indulgences because that's how you can move past intense restrictions and adopt a more sustainable, long-term approach to weight loss. A simple way you can make sure you still indulge in your favorite treats is by finding slightly healthier alternatives that still taste delicious. For instance, this Blueberry Peach Cobbler still has all the amazing sweetness and decadence that you'd want from a summer cobbler, but it has less sugar and fewer calories than many other varieties.

Get our recipe for Blueberry Peach Cobbler.

Spicy-Sweet Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich

Take a bite out of something both spicy and sweet and enjoy this protein-rich chicken sandwich. Made with teriyaki sauce, pickled jalapeños, pineapple, and Swiss cheese, this sandwich has a flavor combination you'll keep dreaming about afterward.

Get our recipe for Spicy-Sweet Grilled Chicken and Pineapple Sandwich.

Italian Tuna Melt

We are done with the typical tuna melt made only with mayo and cheese. This Italian tuna melt says goodbye to boring and hello to an exciting combination of tuna, red onion, green olives, pesto, mayo, capers, tomato, and low-fat mozzarella. You'll already have protein from the tuna, but add in some more fiber by using whole-grain bread.

Get our recipe for Italian Tuna Melt.

Steak and Eggs With Chimichurri

Treat yourself to a hearty breakfast with these steak and eggs. Loaded with protein and healthy fats, this meal will definitely keep you full and away from the excess morning snacks.

Get our recipe for Steak and Eggs With Chimichurri.

Plant-Based Cashew Butter & Raspberry Smoothie

Some people like to start their day with a lighter breakfast, so something like this cashew and raspberry smoothie is perfect. You'll get fiber from the raspberries, protein from the cottage cheese, and healthy fats from the cashew butter—a perfect trifecta of weight loss nutrients.

Get our recipe for Plant-Based Cashew Butter & Raspberry Smoothie.

Grilled Caesar Salad

Many store-bought Caesar dressings are loaded with calories and fat, but this homemade dressing stays on the lighter side with olive oil and only a small amount of mayo. Add grilled chicken, lettuce, olives, and sundried tomatoes, and you have a balanced and satisfying meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get our recipe for Grilled Caesar Salad.

Pork Tenderloin Grilled with Pineapple Salsa

People often associate pork with having a ton of fat, and this is true for some cuts like the shoulder and belly. But pork tenderloin is an extremely lean cut of meat, making it an ideal choice for when you need a lean boost of protein. This specific recipe uses a pineapple salsa for added sweetness, and we can't get enough of the savory/sweet combination here.

Get our recipe for Pork Tenderloin Grilled with Pineapple Salsa.

Strawberry Rhubarb Ice

Back to the idea of enjoying indulgences while on a weight loss plan, we've found this fruity ice to be the perfect addition. It's rich in flavor from the strawberries and rhubarb, and it satisfies that icey sweet craving without tons of added calories you'd get in a store-bought ice cream. It does contain some added sugar, but in moderation, this dessert can work into a variety of different plans.

Get our recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Ice.

One-Skillet Taco Pasta

With 19 grams of protein and an impressive 17 grams of fiber per serving, this taco pasta is a weight-loss recipe showstopper. What's even better is the fact that it's a "one-skillet" meal, meaning the cooking and cleanup process can't get any easier.

Get our recipe for One-Skillet Taco Pasta.

Grilled Vegetable Wrap With Balsamic Mayo

A low-calorie option perfect for someone wanting a meatless meal, this vegetable wrap provides fiber and antioxidants from all the veggies, and you'll be increasing your fiber content if you use a whole grain wrap—like these from Angelic Bakehouse.

Get our recipe for Grilled Vegetable Wraps With Balsamic Mayo.

Shakshuka

Shakshuka is a flavorful egg dish bursting with tomato and garlic. It's healthy because its flavors come from nutrient-dense, whole ingredients, and you can make it even more nutritious by adding in some protein-rich lamb.

Get our recipe for Shakshuka.

Keto-Friendly BBQ Pulled Pork

This BBQ pulled pork is another Keto-friendly dish. Many barbecue dishes are heavy in added sugars from the various types of sauces, which keeps them from being Keto-friendly, but this recipe channels a North Carolina-style barbecue flavor with cumin, chili powder, and chipotle chili powder and is therefore low in added sugars.

Get our recipe for Keto-Friendly BBQ Pulled Pork.

Baked Fiery Buffalo Wings

Spicy, tangy buffalo wings that fit into your weight loss food plan? Yes, please. They're oven-baked and therefore much lower in calories, and the recipe calls for a sauce made of a small amount of blue cheese and Greek yogurt, which adds in protein and cuts down your calorie intake from what you'd get with a typical ranch or blue cheese sauce.

Get our recipe for Baked Fiery Buffalo Wings.

Pumpkin Chili

Pumpkin chili is the perfect fall and winter comfort food, but the taste and health benefits of this recipe will make you want to eat it every month of the year, especially after learning it has 23 grams of protein, 8 grams of fiber, and only 7 grams of fat per serving.

Get our recipe for Pumpkin Chili.

Instant Pot Steak Fajitas

Fajitas are considered a good weight loss meal because they're high in protein and provide fiber, while also generally being easy to make. This instant pot recipe makes the whole process even easier by letting you throw it all into the same pot, and the whole thing will take you less than 15 minutes to make.

Get our recipe for Instant Pot Steak Fajitas.

Creamy Instant Pot Cauliflower "Mac" and Cheese

Trying to cut back on carbohydrates but find yourself craving your favorite carb-heavy dishes like mac and cheese? This instant pot cauliflower mac and cheese solves the issue by providing you with a creamy, cheesy, low-carb meal you can throw together in one pot.

Get our recipe for Creamy Instant Pot Cauliflower "Mac" and Cheese.

Meatballs with Polenta

For those craving some cozy, comforting food on a cold winter day, these meatballs and polenta can get the job done. Not only are they cozy and flavor-packed, but they're high in protein and low in calories, which is what earns them a spot on our list of tasty weight-loss recipes.

Get our recipe for Meatballs with Polenta.

Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups

Going Keto doesn't mean you have to give up pizza—it just means you have to be creative with your alternatives. We love these Keto pizza cups because you still get the cheesy, saucy goodness of your favorite slice, but they call for almond flour and coconut flour for a Keto-friendly crust.

Get our recipe for Cheesy Keto Pizza Cups.

Whole30 Green Machine Veggie Casserole

When you need a breakfast that is going to save you time and last you for a couple of days, a casserole is the way to go, however, many casseroles are laden with excess calories, sodium, and fat. That isn't the case with this Green Machine Veggie Casserole, which is a healthy meal you can cook and reheat on busy mornings.

Get our recipe for Whole30 Green Machine Veggie Casserole.

Protein-Packed Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Wake up to a protein-heavy indulgence with these protein pancakes topped with blueberry and lemon. Because they're made with low-fat ricotta and Greek yogurt, these pancakes are heavier on protein than other varieties. Plus, using whole wheat flour increases their fiber content, too.

Get our recipe for Protein-Packed Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

Chicken Mole Enchiladas

Mole is an earthy, chocolatey sauce used in many types of Mexican dishes. These mole enchiladas are low in calories and high in protein, so they're a great meal to prepare during the week. You can make it even easier and save yourself some time by using leftover rotisserie chicken instead of cooking the chicken yourself.

Get our recipe for Chicken Mole Enchiladas.

Paleo Muffins

You certainly don't need to follow a paleo diet to lose weight, but if you want to cut down on certain processed ingredients and aim for whole foods, these muffins will help with that. Getting its sweet flavors from coconut sugar and fruit, this recipe is entirely void of added sugars without sacrificing the sweetness.

Get our recipe for Paleo Muffins.

Argentinian-Style Churrasco Skewers With Chimichurri Sauce

Churrasco is grilled beef, and when you pair it with vegetables and chimichurri sauce on some skewers, you'll have yourself a protein-rich dish that will impress your guests and fit into your healthy food plans.

Get our recipe for Argentinian-Style Churrasco Skewers With Chimichurri Sauce.

Cream Cheese Cucumbers

Healthy, filling snacks are the key to any weight loss plan because they keep you from overdoing it on empty calories throughout the day. These cucumbers with cream cheese and bacon will contribute enough fiber and protein to your snack break to keep you full until your next meal.

Get our recipe for Cream Cheese Cucumbers.