8 Foods to Help You Burn Visceral Fat in 30 Days

Do you want to burn belly fat? There are some foods you should be eating. “Incorporating these certain nutrient-dense, metabolism-supporting foods can help you reduce abdominal fat, especially when combined with an overall diet rich in whole foods, regular exercise, and restful sleep,” says Life Time La Jolla (California) Registered Dietitian and Certified Personal Trainer Sydney Navarro. “Also drink plenty of water–Hydration is KEY; hydration is crucial in promoting the body’s natural detoxification processes.” Here are 8 foods to help you burn belly fat in 30 days.

Avocados

Avocados are the first food you should be eating. “Full of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and fiber, avocados help regulate blood sugar and reduce inflammation, both of which are linked to lower belly fat accumulation,” says Navarro. “They also support satiety (the feeling of fullness), which prevents overeating.”

Salmon

Salmon is another great food for fat loss. “A great source of omega-3 fatty acids and protein, salmon helps reduce inflammation and regulate hormones that influence fat storage. It’s also incredibly filling, which can reduce overall calorie intake,” Navarro says.

Berries

Berries, including strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries, are also excellent for fat loss. “Berries are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. They have a low glycemic index, meaning they don’t spike blood sugar, a key factor in reducing fat storage, especially in the midsection. Their antioxidants help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which are factors linked to increased belly fat,” she says.

Quinoa

Quinoa is a great high-protein whole grain and complex carb “that provides all nine essential amino acids,” says Navarro. “Its fiber and protein combo leaves you feeling fuller for longer, when compared to its simple carbohydrate counterparts, helping to regulate appetite. Quinoa’s high protein and fiber content also helps stabilize energy levels and prevents blood sugar crashes that lead to belly fat gain.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Leafy Greens

Leafy Greens, including spinach, kale, and arugula, are also amazing. “Low in calories but rich in fiber and nutrients, leafy greens help with digestion and satiety. Their antioxidants may also help fight stress-induced belly fat by lowering cortisol levels. Use these to add volume to meals without the added calories,” she says.

Chia Seeds

Add chia seeds to your smoothie for a big health boost. “Chia seeds are rich in fiber (especially soluble fiber) and omega-3s. The fiber absorbs water and expands in your stomach, helping you feel full longer. They also support steady blood sugar levels, reducing insulin spikes that can lead to fat storage,” she says.

Low-Fat Cottage Cheese

Low-fat cottage cheese is also excellent. “Cottage cheese is high in casein protein, which digests slowly and helps keep you full for hours—perfect for curbing nighttime or between-meal snacking. It’s also low in carbs and high in calcium, which some studies suggest may support fat metabolism. The low-fat version keeps calories in check while still delivering muscle-supporting protein—essential for boosting metabolism and reducing abdominal fat,” she says.

Green Tea

Green tea “contains caffeine and catechins, a type of phenolic compound, which have been known to help boost metabolism and increase fat oxidation. Drinking it regularly (without sugar) can slightly enhance the body’s ability to burn calories by increasing your metabolic rate, leading to belly fat reduction,” she says.