This Iconic Restaurant Chain Has Lost 90% of Its Locations—And Just Shut Another Down

Despite plans announced last year for a major comeback, things are not looking completely stellar for casual restaurant chain Friendly's after news it just shuttered the Wilkes-Barre, PA, location. "This location is permanently closed. Thanks for your years of patronage," a sign on the door reads, according to The Citiizen's Voice.

Friendly's first opened in Springfield, MA in 1935, and quickly became famous for its ice cream cones (which can be found in some grocery stores). At its height, the chain had 850 restaurants across the United States. With the recent closing, only 102 locations are left, casting doubt on how successful the planned comeback will be. After filing for bankruptcy in 2011 and again in 2020, the company was bought out by Brix Holdings, who committed to reviving the brand.

Friendly's CEO Sherif Mityas said "sometimes you have to grow you have to shrink," about the decision to close down 23 locations in an attempt to revive the company. Mityas planned to open "three locations in the next 3 to 5 years in major Texas markets and at least one location in Orlando… It's all about ensuring we have the right team, the right operations standards, the right location, the right partners."

I Tried 10 Exciting New Ice Creams & the Winner Was a Sweet Nostalgic Throwback

The plan was to renovate and rejuvenate locations, menus, and ingredients, making sure the restaurants offered a renewed focus on the ice cream. The three-pronged approach consisted of "1) Remodeling its look involving new lighting, new booths, new tables, new murals, a fresh paint job and new colors, 2) Refreshing its menu by introducing appealing items such as its cheeseskirt burgers, with melted cheese prepared on a flattop, and its tangy grilled cheese and marion berry sandwich, 3) Introducing a new marketing approach which centers on 'come for celebration, spreading the joy of ice cream,'" Friendly's says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mityas believes even with locations being shut down, franchisees will be drawn to the company and the potential for major growth. "We're not just built on food, but on food and ice-cream as an integral part of the experience," he says. "You want to be part of an emerging team that is creating significant economic value moving forward." Mityas envisions "having two or three more restaurants, but the important thing is our entire chain is going to have positive sales and growth."

Jason Kaplan of JK Consulting in New York City believes the chain needs to get back to basics and embrace what made it so popular in the first place—good unfussy food and excellent ice-cream in a family-friendly environment, with updated flavors and options to keep up with rivals. "Keep focused on your staple of making great burgers and ice-cream," he advised. It remains to be seen if his suggestions bear fruit, but right now the future is not looking bright for Friendly's. Let's hope they turn things around.