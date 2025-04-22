These Frozen Appetizers Taste Just Like Restaurant Food, Shoppers Say

The wide selection of frozen foods in pretty much any grocery store these days is impressive—gone are the days when the best you could expect were some frozen mozzarella sticks that were all breading, or pizza rolls that were fine if a little boring. Now you can get any cuisine from all over the world, ready in minutes in the microwave, oven, steamer, or air fryer. From dumplings to samosas to pasta dishes, here are five frozen appetizers customers swear taste like restaurant or take out food.

Trader Joe's Mini Vegetable Samosas

The Trader Joe's Mini Vegetable Samosas ($3.99) are delicious, shoppers say. "This Trader Joe's meal was better than takeout! Frozen vegetable samosas and frozen garlic naan (in made in the air fryer). Microwave madras lentils and vegetable tikka. I made microwave rice and stirred in the zhoug sauce for flavor. So easy, but so good!!" one happy Redditor shared.

Synear Soup Dumplings

Synear Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings ($15.49) are easily comparable to restaurant-quality, shoppers say. "Just want to add my two cents as well. These are phenomenal for a frozen soup dumpling. There was a home-style dumpling place in Pasadena called Shandong Dumplings and while this may not come close, but it very much so reminds me of it. Will be buying these for the foreseeable future," one fan said.

Don Miguel Mini Tacos

Costco shoppers rave about the Don Miguel Mini Tacos with Chicken and Cheese. "They're amazing and my family and I obliterate them. I love to cook them in the oven and eat with lettuce. I just finished off a pack the other day, definitely will pick more up!" one member said.

Annie's Three Cheese Mini Frozen Pizza Bagels

The Annie's Three Cheese Mini Frozen Pizza Bagels ($5.57) are a freezer must-have, shoppers say. "Gosh I love Annie's products, and when I saw these I had to try them! I've never seen them sold anywhere else, and they are so delicious and make for a great party appetizer. They also have less extra additives and preservatives than some of the competing brands, and they have a much more natural flavor. I will definitely be purchasing these again," one Amazon customer said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites

Shoppers are obsessed with the Trader Joe's Mac and Cheese Bites ($3.99). "These mac 'n cheese bites have become more than just a tasty treat; they've become a source of comfort, joy, and even a conversation starter," one fan raved. "Whether I'm battling a stressful day at work or just craving a snack to elevate my mood, these bites have never let me down. The convenience of popping a few in the oven and having a satisfying snack within minutes is a game-changer."