5 Best Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen breakfast sandwiches that taste closest to a real diner meal.

A good breakfast can set the tone of the day and help you feel more energized to get through a busy schedule, but it’s not always possible to prepare a nice meal on the go. While nothing beats a hearty breakfast sandwich hot off the griddle, there are satisfying frozen breakfast sandwiches that are filling and tasty. To find the best ones, Eat This, Not That! turned to Therese Buchanan, Home Chef, Food Blogger & Recipe Developer at Tessie’s Table, who shared her favorites.

Eggo homemade sandwiches

Waffles paired with eggs and sausage or bacon deliver the best of both worlds: sweetness on the outside, savory richness on the inside. That contrast is irresistible for many people—and it’s why the Eggo breakfast sandwich is one Buchanan recommends. “The waffles hold their shape and don’t get soggy,” she says. ” They’re quick and perfect for grab-and-go mornings.”

Jimmy Dean

For a hearty, satisfying breakfast, Jimmy Dean stands out as a trusted brand that’s been delivering quality meats for decades. “They heat evenly and are filling,” says Buchanan. “There are lots of varieties, and they’re dependable,” she adds.

Red’s

Red’s breakfast sandwiches are quick to prepare, protein-rich, tasty and made with higher-quality ingredients than some other frozen breakfast options. According to Buchanan, Red’s has “simple ingredients with a fresher taste and the bread doesn’t get rubbery after microwaving.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Special K

Special K frozen breakfast sandwiches are quick, filling, and feel like a healthier option than many other frozen breakfast sandwiches. “They’re a lighter option and don’t feel heavy,” says Buchanan. “The flatbread stays soft.”

Great Value

From griddle sandwiches to classic sausage and cheese, Great Value has a variety of frozen options shoppers love. “They’re affordable and simple,” Buchanan explains. Plus, “they’re easy to heat and surprisingly filling.”