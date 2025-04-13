These Frozen Burgers Beat Fast-Food Drive-Thrus, Shoppers Say

Keeping frozen burger patties in the freezer is useful for so many things—quick dinners, large BBQs, camping trips, meals for picky eaters, and more. Considering how expensive even a basic fast-food burger is these days, opting for a frozen patty is not only more economical but in many cases easily rivals the taste and quality of what you're paying for outside. So which patties should you always keep on hand? Here are five frozen burger brands just as good, if not betterm than fast-food drive thrus or restaurants.

Schweid & Sons

The Schweid & Sons burger patties are a staple in my freezer, and have a deserved fan-following. "Schweid and Sons are what the restaurant I serve at uses and we have some really good burgers. I work at an international 'rock and roll' chain that's known for their burgers, if that helps anything," one Redditor shared. "Other restaurants that use Schweid and Sons include Five Guys, BurgerFi and Cheesecake Factory so if you like those burgers then you'll find that you'll like the Schweid and Sons burgers at the store," another commented.

Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties

Shoppers are pleasantly surprised by the taste and quality of Target's Good & Gather All Natural 85/15 Beef Burger Patties ($16.49), saying they are a great alternative to eating out. "Every bit as good as burgers that are twice the cost. Fry from frozen makes for a quick and easy meal," one customer said.

Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties

The Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties are a legit choice for a decent frozen burger patty, shoppers say. "I grew up in a family raising cattle. Every piece of beef I ate until I moved out was raised and butchered by my dad. The Costco grass fed patties taste pretty much exactly how I remember burgers growing up. The blue patties taste like mass produced fast food beef. Probably what most people are used to, and why they prefer it. It's like the Starbucks of hamburger patties," one member shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Once-Beloved American Burger Chains That Failed Miserably

Kroger Private Selection Angus Beef Chuck Patties

Shoppers love the Kroger Private Selection Angus Beef Chuck Patties ($10.99), rating them for taste and value. "I'm at the point where I'm trying everything in my air fryer. It goes straight from frozen to delicious in 12 minutes, with no preheating and easy cleanup. Delicious," one shopper said.

Bradshaw Ranch Angus Beef Patties

Sam's club shoppers love the Bradshaw Ranch Angus Beef Patties. "If frozen I'd recommend Bradshaw Ranch. Best frozen burgers I've ever had," one Redditor shared. "I put one of these on a George Foreman grill for 10 minutes and it was done," one Sam's Club member said. "I am blown away by how easy it is to fix and how good it is! It doesn't need any additional seasoning or anything. I paid $13 for a burger yesterday at a local restaurant and this averages out to be about 90% less at just $1.33 a patty and I liked it more! I'll definitely be buying these again."