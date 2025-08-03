7 Frozen Meals People Can’t Believe Came From a Microwave

Sometimes, going to a restaurant and sitting down for a long meal is the last thing you want to do. Luckily, many options in the freezer section of your local grocery store are just as tasty and less expensive. Whether you are craving Indian, Italian, Asian, or just home-cooked American cuisine, delicious meals can be cooked in just minutes in the microwave. Here are 7 frozen dinners that taste like real restaurant meals, shoppers say.

Trader Joe’s Orange Chicken

Trader Joe’s Orange Chicken, which comes in the bag, is a fan favorite. “The orange chicken is insanely good* — comes out super crunchy, even when simply baked in the oven. I honestly prefer it to delivery when I’m craving trashy mall food court Am-Chinese, since there’s nothing sadder than General Tso’s that’s gotten squishy from steaming in a styrofoam container,” writes one Redditor. “Came here to say the orange chicken as well,” another writes.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie

If you are craving chicken pot pie, head to any grocery store and pick up a box of “Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie. “The large ones. LOL,” one Redditor says. “These are the only pre-made frozen food that I buy, aside from pizza. So homey,” another adds.

Rao’s Lasagna

Who needs to sit down at an Italian restaurant when Rao’s frozen meals are around? “Dude. Rao’s lasagna is amazing. I’ll admit the first time I tried it, I just wanted to know HOW and WHY an individual frozen entree could be 5.50, but it backfired because it’s so damn delicious now I’m hooked on them over here looking like Garfield,” one says. “I tried it because it was on sale and I like their sauce. I was amazed at how homemade it tastes,” another agreed.

Stouffer’s Chicken Enchiladas

Craving some Mexican enchiladas? “Stouffer’s family size chicken enchiladas. It’s something I never in a million years would’ve bought, but my in-laws made it one night when we went over, and it was amazing. I don’t buy it often, but I do do it occasionally,” one person revealed.

Del Real Foods Barbacoa

Del Real Foods, a bold innovator in Hispanic fresh foods, offers many dinner options that are better than most Mexican restaurants. I am a big fan of Barbacoa, which is made with 100% USDA Choice Beef and real, wholesome ingredients. The traditional slow-cooked beef tastes like grandma has been simmering it for hours in a blend of spices. I microwaved it in five minutes and ate with rice, but it can also be used to make tacos, quesadillas, or burritos. Each serving offers 17 grams of protein and is just 120 calories.

Trader Joe’s Indian Entrees

If you are craving Indian food that tastes like it is straight from a restaurant, there is only one store to shop. “Trader Joes, my friend. That’s where the best frozen Indian food is. Chana Masala, Palak Paneer, Butter Chicken, Vegan Butter chicken, Samosas. the list goes on. And it’s all good and relatively inexpensive,” says one Redditor.

Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni Pizza

Detroit-style pizza is hard to find, and if you can, it might not be as good as Motor City Pizza Co. Double Pepperoni, hiding in the freezer section of Costco. “The texture is immaculate,” writes one Redditor. “The double pepperoni is the best frozen pizza I’ve ever had,” says another. “I love them. Not only do they taste great but they always cook the same each time,” a third chimes in.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e