5 Frozen Meals Loaded With Ultra-Processed Ingredients

Ultra-processed foods (NOVA group 4, as defined by researchers at the University of São Paulo), are industrial food-like products designed to be hyper-palatable, shelf-stable, and convenient; at the expense of health and nutrition. Packed with artificial and chemical additives, preservatives, and flavor enhancers, these products are formulated to hijack the tastebuds and essentially override normal signals telling someone they’ve had enough to eat or drink. Even the ones marketed as “healthy” include ingredients you would never find in a home kitchen, and are linked to a host of negative health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and more. While the tide is turning in respect to consumers being sold chemically-engineered foods containing harmful dyes and additives, supermarkets shelves are still packed with unhealthy products. Here are five frozen meals that contain an overwhelming amount of ultra-processed ingredients.

Hot Pockets Ham and Cheddar Croissant Crust Sandwich Snacks

The Hot Pockets Ham and Cheddar Croissant Crust Air Fryer Sandwich Snacks are a great example of a food that is not just processed but ultra-processed, with an ingredients list packed with a veritable host of industrial additives, preservatives, and highly modified components. Will this food product last for ages in the freezer? Definitely, but there’s definitely a price to pay for the convenience.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Totino’s Combination Party Pizza

As an experiment, I timed myself reading the ingredient list on the Totino’s Combination Party Pizza to see how long it would take (I tend to read and speak quite fast). It took me 2 minutes and 82 seconds to read the entire list. In fairness to Totino’s, even fans of the brand are under no illusions as to the health benefits of the products. “This isn’t pizzeria pizza. This is memories of childhood, and it’s absolutely delicious. My kids and I call it [mild expletive] pizza, and we love it,” one of the comments on the website reads.

Great Value Meat-Lovers Breakfast Bowl

The Great Value Meat-Lovers Breakfast Bowl is another ultra-processed frozen food packed with additives and industrial ingredients. Even aside from the ingredients, some customers have issues with the quality and texture of the product, with complaints about undercooked potatoes and crumbly eggs.

Stouffer’s Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl

Stouffer’s Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl sounds good on the surface (who doesn’t like chicken, and cheese, and bacon, and pasta?) but the ingredients list is… not great, and it got an 8/10 score from the EWG (10 is the lowest). On the plus side, it does have 37g of protein per serving. This is something that can easily be recreated at home with actual ingredients.

Lean Cuisine French Bread Pepperoni Pizza

Lean Cuisine Comfort Cravings French Bread Pepperoni Pizza is marketed as a better-for-you option but based on the ingredients list, it’s really not: This product is packed with additives and preservatives, modified starches, and more. The taste doesn’t seem to make up for the flavor—one customer described it as “pepper spray with a hint of expired floor bread”. Ouch.