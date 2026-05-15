5 Frozen Breakfasts Chefs Say Keep You Full All Morning

Chef-approved frozen breakfasts with more protein and better ingredients.

Eating a healthy breakfast every morning is a great way to start the day, but most people don’t have time to cook. Whether you’re rushing out the door in the morning for work, taking the kids to school or both, there’s usually not much time in between to get a hot meal on the table. That’s where the freezer section comes in handy. There are so many breakfast options, but many are filled with junk ingredients and too much fat and salt. However, there are actually good choices that chefs recommend. Here are the top five to stock up on.

Kodiak Cakes English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese

Kodiak Cakes has built a loyal following around protein-forward, whole-grain foods, and the Kodiak Cakes English Muffin, Turkey Sausage, and Cheddar Cheese is a delicious and satisfying breakfast that’s good to grab on the go. “This English Muffin breakfast sandwich is easy to heat up, has a good texture and is flavorful, and provides a good amount of protein to kick off the morning,” says Abbie Gellman, MS, RD, CDN, Owner of Chef Abbie Gellman and the Director of Culinary Medicine and Teaching Kitchen at SBH Health System.

Amy’s Kitchen Mexican Breakfast Scramble

Amy’s Kitchen Mexican Breakfast Scramble combines the convenience of a frozen breakfast with the flavor profile of a hearty Mexican-style meal. It’s a favorite for Chef Abbie. This frozen breakfast meal is a “vegetarian option that includes plant-based protein and fiber from the tofu, black beans, and vegetables,” she says. “It’s very flavorful, heats up well, and keeps you full all morning.

Daily Harvest Apple Cinnamon Protein Oat Bowls

Daily Harvest’s oat bowls are designed to feel wholesome while still tasting indulgent, which is a major reason people keep buying them. The Apple Cinnamon Protein Oat Bowl is a must-have for Chelsea LeBlanc, RDN, home chef, recipe developer and owner of Chelsea LeBlanc Nutrition in Nashville, TN . “As a culinary dietitian, recipe developer, and busy mom, I love keeping the Daily Harvest Apple Cinnamon Protein Oat Bowls stocked in my freezer for quick breakfasts,” she says. ” It has 16 grams of protein on its own — and even more if you make it with milk or soymilk — plus 7 grams of fiber to help keep you full.” She adds, “I also love the subtle addition of cauliflower for extra veggies, and it’s naturally sweetened with dates with no added sugar. The cinnamon-spiced apples, walnuts, and almond butter make it seriously delicious.”

Applegate Breakfast Sandwich with Turkey Sausage

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Applegate Breakfast Sandwich with Turkey Sausage combines the comfort of a classic frozen breakfast sandwich with a cleaner, more premium ingredient profile. The biggest draw is the balance between convenience and “better-for-you” ingredients. Fans get the familiar combination of turkey sausage, egg, cheese, and an English muffin, but with fewer artificial ingredients and more emphasis on animal welfare and quality sourcing. “Applegate keeps things simple and clean with high quality ingredients, and it shows in this sandwich,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Recipe Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “The turkey sausage is flavorful without being greasy, paired nicely with eggs and a soft bun for a lighter take on a classic breakfast sandwich.”

Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas

Veggies Made Great is a stand out brand for turning vegetable-packed foods into convenient frozen breakfasts and snacks that still taste indulgent and satisfying. With products like muffins and frittatas that blend real vegetables, protein, and comfort-food flavors into quick, better-for-you options, Veggie Made Great is capturing the attention of fans like Chef Dennis. “Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas is a smart option when you’re looking for something lighter but still satisfying,” he says. “The spinach and egg whites create a soft, flavorful bite, and they heat up beautifully for an easy, nutritious start to the day.”