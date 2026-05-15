7 Frozen Fish Fillets Shoppers Say Actually Stay Crispy

Stock your freezer with these crunchy, convenient fillets for an easy weeknight dinner.

Frozen fish fillets are perfect for quick, easy weeknight dinners: Whether you’re craving fish tacos or a homemade fish sandwich, these crispy, crunchy fish options are versatile and convenient_and there’s none of the mess and bother you’d have to deal with making them from scratch. If you’re looking for a really good crispy fish to keep in the freezer, here are seven of the best you can get at the store right now.

Sprouts Crispy Battered Gluten Free Taco Cut Cod

Sprouts Crispy Battered Gluten Free Taco Cut Cod is perfect for tacos, sandwiches, platters and more. The Sprouts Beer Battered Cod Filets are another great choice for crispy, delicious fried fish. “These Sprouts brand cod fillets were firm and meaty — actual fillets — and the coating had the texture of actual beer battered coating,” one shopper said.

Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets

Shoppers love Gorton’s Crispy Battered Fish 100% Whole Fillets. “Love these fish patties!” one shared. “We leave them in the oven a little longer to make them more crispy.”

The Better Fish Barramundi Crispy Tenders

The Better Fish Barramundi Crispy Tenders are a big hit with Sprouts shoppers. “Quick cook in the air fryer,” one fan said. “Tender inside crispy on the outside. I was very impressed, would definitely buy again.”

Member’s Mark Breaded Salmon Bites

Member’s Mark Breaded Salmon Bites are deliciously crispy on the outside and flakey on the inside. “A must purchase. Very simple and easy to prepare,” one Sam’s Club shopper said. “I prefer using the air fryer to have a crunchy outer layer. Very convenient for meals and can be used as a meal prep idea.”

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets

Great Value Crispy Battered Fish Fillets are perfect for homemade fish platters. “Bought these instead of the name brand on a whim. They crisped up really well in the air fryer, not greasy and best of all the flavor was awesome,” one fan said. “Picky 7 year old even loved them over the fish sticks.”

Sprouts Breaded Gluten Free Fish Sticks

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Sprouts Breaded Gluten Free Fish Sticks are so crispy you wouldn’t believe they’re gluten-free. “Really happy to have a gluten free option that still tastes great and is crunchy!” one shopper said.

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets

Gorton’s Beer Battered Fish Fillets are made with whole fillets, not minced fish. “The crispy beer battered coating adds flavor and texture to a ready delicious piece of fish. I love that these are made with real fish fillets and include only high quality ingredients!” one shopper said.