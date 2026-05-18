5 Best Frozen Fish Sticks Brands, According to Chefs

Chefs share the frozen fish stick brands worth keeping in your freezer.

Frozen fish sticks are a staple in many households, loved by both kids and adults alike. Whether you dip them in tartar sauce, ketchup, or another favorite condiment, there’s no wrong way to enjoy a crispy batch. They’re also one of the easiest freezer meals to prepare. Just pop them in the oven or air fryer, and within minutes, you have a quick, satisfying meal with minimal effort. But with so many brands on the market, not every box deserves a spot in your freezer.

“A well-made frozen fish stick should have a crisp, golden coating that holds up after baking, with flaky, mild fish inside that tastes clean, not overly processed,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “It’s all about balance—enough crunch to add texture, but not so much that it overwhelms the fish. To narrow down the choices, here are the top five brands, according to Chef Dennis.

Dr. Praeger’s Wild Caught Slightly Breaded Fish Sticks

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For a quick freezer meal, Dr. Praeger’s Wild Caught Slightly Breaded Fish Sticks is one of the better choices. It has lighter breading, a less greasy texture and a cleaner-tasting fish.

“Dr. Praeger’s keeps things light with a thinner coating that lets the flavor of the fish come through,” says Chef Dennis. “It’s a solid choice when you’re looking for something less heavy but still satisfying and nicely crisped.”

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets

Trader Joe’s Battered Fish Nuggets are ideal for the air fryer because they get the right amount of crisp while remaining flaky on the inside. They’re ideal for fish tacos or Filet-O-Fish-style sandwiches.

“These nuggets lean into a fun, bite-sized format with a crispy exterior and tender fish inside,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re easy to prepare, well seasoned, and work just as well for snacking as they do for a quick meal.”

Mrs. Paul’s Wild Caught Crunchy Fish Sticks

Mrs. Paul’s Wild Caught Crunchy Fish Sticks are made with 100% wild-caught Alaskan pollock, offering a mild, non-greasy, and flaky texture. Chef Dennis highly recommends the brand for an effortless, good meal.

“Mrs. Paul’s delivers that classic fish stick experience with a thick, crunchy breading and mild, flaky fish,” he says. “It’s nostalgic, dependable, and perfect for dipping into your favorite sauce.”

Gorton’s Classic Fish Sticks

Gorton’s Classic Fish Sticks are a classic that you probably grew up on. They’re made with quality ingredients, have a signature crunch, and the mild fish flavor makes them kid-approved.

“Gorton’s has built its reputation on consistency, and these sticks deliver every time,” Chef Dennis explains. “The breading crisps up nicely while the fish stays tender, making them a reliable freezer staple.”

Pacific Seafood Cornmeal Crusted Fish Sticks

For anyone following a gluten-free diet, the Pacific Seafood Cornmeal Crusted Fish Sticks are for you! Made from wild Alaska Pollock rather than a processed minced mess, the brand is often considered top-tier for its healthier approach, and Chef Dennis is a fan.

“The cornmeal crust adds extra texture and a slightly toasty, subtly sweet flavor that sets these apart,” he says. “Combined with the flaky fish, it’s a more elevated take on a familiar favorite.”