5 Best Frozen “Restaurant-Style” Appetizers Chefs Love

Chefs share the frozen snacks worth stocking for quick meals and bites.

Having a kitchen packed full of snacks is a must. While it’s nice to have a pantry full of your favorites, reaching for a frozen treat is equally important. The freezer aisles have so many options, but which ones are worth your money? According to Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis, there are a few key things to look for when stocking up your cart. “A well-executed frozen snack should crisp up beautifully on the outside while staying flavorful and satisfying on the inside,” he says. “It’s all about contrast and convenience. I am looking for bold seasoning, good texture, and something that feels just a little indulgent without tasting overly processed.” With so many options, it’s hard to choose, but here are Chef Dennis’s top five frozen snacks.

TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks

TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks are a classic because they have a crispy, well-seasoned coating with gooey melted cheese inside that tastes close to restaurant-style mozzarella sticks. “These deliver that classic stretch of melty cheese wrapped in a crisp, well-seasoned coating,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re indulgent in the best way, especially paired with marinara for a nostalgic, crowd-pleasing bite.”

Annie’s Pizza Poppers

In the mood for pizza, but don’t feel like ordering a whole pie? Annie’s Pizza Poppers are the perfect solution. They have a crispy golden crust, gooey real cheese, and a milder, less greasy flavor than traditional pizza rolls. Fans also appreciate the simpler ingredient list with no artificial flavors or synthetic colors, while still delivering the nostalgic comfort-food appeal of classic pizza snacks. “Annie’s keeps things simple with approachable flavors and a softer, more bready crust that appeals to all ages,” according to Chef Dennis. “It’s a dependable option when you want something quick, comforting, and easy to share.”

El Monterey Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos

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El Monterey Chicken Bacon Ranch Taquitos have a crispy tortilla shell with a rich, cheesy chicken-bacon-ranch filling that tastes indulgent and satisfying, especially when cooked in the air fryer. They’re another go-to for Chef Dennis. “These taquitos bring bold, savory flavor with a creamy ranch element balanced by smoky bacon and seasoned chicken,” he says. The tortilla crisps up nicely, making each bite fulfilling and full of texture.

Foster Farms Corn Dogs

You can’t talk about the best frozen snacks without mentioning corn dogs and according to Chef Dennis, Foster Farms Corn Dogs are crave-worthy. “A true freezer-aisle classic, these corn dogs hit that sweet-and-savory balance with a fluffy cornmeal coating and a juicy hot dog center,” says Chef Dennis. “They’re fun, nostalgic, and exactly what you want for an easy snack.”

Lucky Foods Bulgogi Spring Rolls

Lucky Foods Bulgogi Spring Rolls is a vegan option that is tasty and has a lighter texture, feeling less greasy than many frozen spring rolls. Shoppers also appreciate the clean ingredients, plant-based options, and how well they crisp up in the air fryer while still tasting savory and satisfying. “These stand out with their Korean-inspired filling, featuring sweet and savory bulgogi flavors wrapped in a crisp shell,” Chef Dennis explains. “It’s a more globally inspired option that still delivers on crunch and bold taste.”